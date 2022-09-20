Return to Hong Kong, urges top regulator

Hong Kong's top market regulator is urging finance firms to bring back licensed staff working abroad amid efforts by the city to revive its status as a vibrant business hub.

There's growing concern at the China Securities and Futures Commission over prolonged absences of licensed managers at the investment firms and brokerages it oversees, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The regulator is in communications with some firms to urge them to have key personnel return to the city, emphasizing that the flexibility allowed during the pandemic is temporary, the people said.

The pressure comes as the city seeks to resurrect its status as a global financial center after almost three years of strict covid-19 measures that have devastated the economy and triggered an exodus of talent. Some firms have moved operations and staff to Singapore, which has already cast off its travel and social distancing restrictions.

The commission is concerned over operational risks at licensed corporations doing business without a responsible manager located in the city, the people said. Still, as long as the current coronavirus measures are in place, the watchdog expects there to be little appetite among bankers and fund managers to return and is only pushing for a greater gradual comeback of staff, two of the people said.

A commission spokesperson declined to comment.

As the pandemic erupted in early 2020, the commission allowed firms to arrange for staff to work overseas as a temporary contingency measure. It required firms to report on how long their licensed managers intended to stay overseas and renew the arrangements as needed.

One of the risks comes from the limited supervision and investigative power the commission can exercise on overseas personnel who can more easily stray from the intended business of their license, the commission said in a circular. There's also concern that investors and counterparts of Hong Kong licensed people abroad are under the impression that the commission can exercise effective authority.

The finance industry is urging the regulator to move slowly in withdrawing its flexibility.

While it's understandable for the commission to highlight risks, "I wish the regulator would exercise discretion on rolling back flexibility on individual situations to avoid causing major disruptions to businesses," said Robert Lee, who represents the financial services sector in Hong Kong's Legislative Council.

Even so, the move back may soon receive a major boost with the city in serious deliberations on doing away with its quarantine policy and easing social restrictions. Officials are seeking to hold a major finance summit at the start of November to showcase that business is returning to normal as other rival financial centers such as Singapore have opened up.