Shooting near Capitol Avenue in Little Rock causes traffic closure

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that caused a traffic closure near Capitol Avenue in downtown Little Rock Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to a report of “shots fired” near 7th and Gaines Street around 12:30 p.m., then located evidence of a shooting near Capitol Avenue and Broadway.

Authorities also said the victim of a shooting arrived at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science shortly after the incident was reported. Authorities are working to determine whether the victim and the incident they are investigating are related.

The release said traffic has been temporarily diverted while authorities continue to investigate at the scene.