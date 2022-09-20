State Sports Briefs

TENNIS

UA women open fall season at Lubbock

The University of Arkansas women's team opened its fall season at the ITF 15K Lubbock Pro Circuit on Monday and all three Razorbacks won their first-round matches to advance to the second qualifying round. Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso received an automatic bid to the main draw, while freshman Yuhan Liu, juniors Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink will need to win one more match to move into main draw action.

Spink opened her fall season with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Dylan Cline to get one step closer to the main draw. Kelly Keller followed with a straight set 6-4, 6-2 victory over TCU's Yu Chin Tsai and freshman Yuhan Liu had a 6-3, 6-1 win over Anastasiia Khrustaleva of Weatherford College.

UA men continue play at Fayatteville Futures

The men's team at University of Arkansas began its fall season with the first round of qualifying in the ITF 15K Fayetteville Futures on Monday.

Sophomore Jake Sweeney lost 6-0, 6-1 match to Petar Jovanovic. Junior Foster Rogers fell 6-2, 6-3 to Petar Teodorovic.

Junior Alan Sau Franco was the last match, falling to Mississippi State's Ewen Lumsden.

Play continues today with the second round of qualifying followed by the first round of the main draw. Freshman Benedikt Emesz looks to continue off his win in the Wichita Fall Circuit, facing Illinois' Alexander Petrov in the first round of the main draw.

FOOTBALL

Henderson State pair earns weekly honors

Freshman quarterback Andrew Edwards and junior defensive lineman Shaq'ke Robinson secured Great American Conference weekly honors for their performances in the Reddies' 37-27 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday.

Edwards was named GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after completing 21 of 33 passes for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also added a one yard touchdown run in the first quarter. In two starts this season, he has accounted for 9 touchdowns -- seven passing and two rushing-- and 581 total yards of offense.

Robinson registered two of Henderson State's six sacks to earn GAC Defensive Player of the Week. In the third quarter, Robinson blocked a 29-yard field goal.

Bears nab three ASUN weekly honors

The University of Central Arkansas Bears nabbed three of the four ASUN Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday following Saturday's 31-16 road victory over Idaho State.

Junior linebacker Corley Hooper was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, sophomore running back Darius Hale earned the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honor and redshirt freshman defensive back Sean Smith was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week.

Hooper finished with seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack. He picked up his first interception of the season. Hale scored all three of UCA's offensive touchdowns, while Smith had an interception and two kickoff returns for 37 yards.

