Super Quiz: Houses

1. A house made of blocks of snow, such as those built by the Inuit.
2. A glass building in which plants are grown that need protection from cold weather.
3. The building that serves as the residence of the president of the United States.
4. A circular tent of felt or skins on a collapsible framework, used by nomads in Mongolia.
5. What type of house is indicated by the slang term "big house"?
6. A house where paying guests are provided with meals and lodging.
7. What type of "house" was the one in the film "Animal House"?
8. A type of party for someone who has moved into a new home.
9. A fortified structure with ports through which defenders may direct gunfire.
ANSWERS:
1. Igloo
2. Greenhouse
3. The White House
4. Yurt
5. Penitentiary (prison)
6. Boarding house
7. Fraternity house (frat house)
8. Housewarming party
9. Blockhouse