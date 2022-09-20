Super Quiz: Houses

1. A house made of blocks of snow, such as those built by the Inuit.

2. A glass building in which plants are grown that need protection from cold weather.

3. The building that serves as the residence of the president of the United States.

4. A circular tent of felt or skins on a collapsible framework, used by nomads in Mongolia.

5. What type of house is indicated by the slang term "big house"?

6. A house where paying guests are provided with meals and lodging.

7. What type of "house" was the one in the film "Animal House"?

8. A type of party for someone who has moved into a new home.

9. A fortified structure with ports through which defenders may direct gunfire.

ANSWERS:

1. Igloo

2. Greenhouse

3. The White House

4. Yurt

5. Penitentiary (prison)

6. Boarding house

7. Fraternity house (frat house)

8. Housewarming party

9. Blockhouse