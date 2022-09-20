Three Arkansans are killed in crashes on state roadways

A 19-year-old woman died after a crash in Cleveland County on Monday, troopers said.

Makaylee Neal of Crossett was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze on Arkansas 8 when, they said, her vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and struck a 2022 Toyota Corolla.

A minor in Neal's car and the woman driving the Toyota were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

In a separate wreck, a motorcyclist was killed in Pulaski County after crashing into a mailbox Thursday, deputies said.

Kevin Dennis, 41, of Jacksonville was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson west on East Republican Road when, Pulaski County deputies said, the motorcycle struck a mailbox about 11:15 p.m.

Dennis was declared dead at the scene, according to a preliminary report from the sheriff's office.

The report states that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

Earlier Thursday night, a driver struck two pedestrians in Prairie County, leaving one dead and the other injured, troopers said.

The two were hit around 10:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

A 1997 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Arkansas 249 hit and killed Stacey White, 26, of Hazen. Officers said the other pedestrian, a 37-year-old Hazen woman, was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences for her injuries.

The weather was clear and the road was dry when the two were struck, the report states.