UAMS researcher honored

Jennifer L. Vincenzo, a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher, has received the national Paul B. Beeson Emerging Leaders Career Development Award in Aging.

The award comes with $1 million over a five-year period and will support Vincenzo's work implementing a falls-prevention strategy as a standard of care for all older adults attending outpatient physical therapy clinics.

The Beeson award will help her integrate her falls-prevention self-management plan that she developed in the past three years with the Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths & Injuries toolkit developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The toolkit, established in 2012 for physicians to integrate falls prevention into daily practice, has not been widely adopted, but Vincenzo wants to change that, UAMS said in a news release Monday. Her goal is to work with stakeholders to implement the integrated program as a standard of care in outpatient physical therapy clinics.



