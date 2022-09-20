Union County GOP dinner to feature Arkansas' Speaker of the House

The Union County Republican Committee will host its annual Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner next month, and Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd will deliver the keynote address this year.

Shepherd is serving his sixth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He is an El Dorado native and graduated from El Dorado High School in 1994, before going on to study history and political science at Ouachita Baptist University and law at the at the University of Arkansas.

Shepherd formerly chaired the House Judiciary Committee and is currently a member of the House's Joint Budget Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, the House Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee, and the House Management Committee. He also chairs the Arkansas Code Revision Commission.

He is a member of First Baptist Church of El Dorado, serving as a deacon and Sunday School teacher, and is also a board member for the Arkansas Baptist Foundation, as well as the Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado and El Dorado Fifty for the Future. He is president of the El Dorado Boys and Girls Club Alumni Association and the Murphy USA Classic football game.

Shepherd lives and practices law in El Dorado at the law firm of Shepherd & Shepherd, P.A. He and his wife, Alie, have three children.