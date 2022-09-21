2 injured in shooting at Benton park, police say

Benton police are investigating a park shooting that left two people injured Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Tyndall Park, 913 E. Sevier St., around 7:30 p.m. for reports of “shots fired,” according to a news release from the police department.

Authorities said they made contact with “those suspected to be involved” in the shooting and concluded it was an isolated event. There is no threat to the public at this time, the release states.

Two adult victims were injured and transported to a hospital for their injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Officers have asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171. Anonymous tips can be sent through text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message.