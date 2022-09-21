Heavily recruited '25 WR Daylan McCutcheon looking to visit Hogs

LUCAS, TEXAS—Arkansas is heavily pursuing two class of 2024 prospects from Lovejoy High School in Texas, but sophomore receiver Daylan McCutcheon is also high on the Hogs’ want list.

The Razorbacks are legit options for Lovejoy junior receiver Parker Livingstone and linebacker Peyton Pierce.

McCutcheon, 6-0, 170 pounds, has 12 offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State and others. The Razorbacks were the second school to offer him on May 12.

He’s in communication with Razorback receivers coach Kenny Guiton and has plans to visit the Hogs this season.

“I haven’t been up there yet but I will be going up to see one of the games this year,” McCutcheon said. “I think they’re a good prospect. Coach Guiton keeps telling me about it. I’ve been contacting him every week.”

He’s not rated any any services but that should change in the neat future. Livingston and Pierce have visited Fayetteville several times. They and others have talked up the Hogs.

“A lot of people tell me it’s nice up there and they tell me it’s a good program, but obviously I have to check it out myself,” McCutcheon said.







