3 men killed in 3 crashes

Three people died in single-vehicle wrecks on Arkansas roads late Monday and early Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Hudson, 50, of Durango, Colo., died a few minutes before 11 p.m. Monday on Ark. 94 near Rogers when his 2009 Acura ran off the road, hitting a fence and then a tree before bursting into flames.

Brian Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Ind., was killed in a wreck around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 30 near Hope. The 2018 Freightliner he was driving left the road and hit a tree in the median.

Jonathan Ferrell, 51, of Hampton, died around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when his 2001 Yamaha left County Road 16 in rural Bradley County and struck a tree.

Troopers investigating each of the three crashes reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time.