Bentonville School Board OKs spending $5 million on teacher, staff bonuses

BENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Tuesday approved spending $5 million on bonuses for School District employees.

Each licensed staff member will receive $2,300, and each classified staff member will get $1,150. The money will come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Superintendent Debbie Jones said the goal is to be competitive in the pay scale.

ESSER funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Bentonville's allocation was $8.16 million, according to Janet Schwanhausser, the district's deputy superintendent and chief financial officer.

Allocations were determined using a poverty index. When district allocations were ranked by funding per pupil, Bentonville's allocation was fourth from the bottom. Districts were advised not to use the funds for teacher or staff bonuses, according to the district.

Last school year, the district spent $871,586 on summer school programs, technology and teacher training. The remaining funds were budgeted for buses, Chromebooks, teacher training and summer programs in 2023.

The Arkansas Legislative Council recommended this summer that school districts use available rescue plan funds to provide $5,000 retention and recruitment bonuses to teachers and $2,500 to full-time classified school district staff, according to the district.

Bentonville's cost to implement the Legislative Council's recommendation would be $10.8 million, more than what the district received in ESSER money. District administrators recommended revising the district's ESSER funds plan to allocate $5 million for teacher and staff bonuses.

The district previously had planned to use about $4.6 million of its ESSER money to buy buses, so the revised plan will slow the bus replacement cycle back to prepandemic fund levels. The other scheduled expenses will be funded through the operating budget. The district has requested additional ESSER funds to fully fund the Legislative Council's recommendation, according to the district.

The board also discussed the proposed 2023 budget.

Operating expenditures are projected at $212.3 million, while revenues are projected at $212.6 million. This projects revenues exceeding expenditures by $268,757. The operating fund balance begins the fiscal year at 16.2% and is projected to end at 16.4%. The operating fund balance is projected to end the fiscal year at $34.8 million, according to the district.

The board approved the budget by a 6-0 vote. Board member Mike Swanson was not present.

Also discussed was the annual bullying report.

Act 1029 of 2019 amended the state anti-bullying policy to require all school board members receive information regarding school safety and student discipline to include bullying and cyberbullying professional development, according to information from the district.

Policy requires the board receive an annual report regarding student discipline data, including the number of incidents of bullying reported and the action taken.

There were 81 reports of bullying and 31 cases confirmed during the 2021-22 school year. That's up from 66 reports of bullying and 12 cases confirmed during the 2020-21 school year; however, more than 4,000 students were enrolled in the virtual platform that year due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to the district.

The district had 17,970 students as of fall 2020 and 18,536 students as of fall 2021.