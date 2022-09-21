Buffalo showcases depth in blowouts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- One of the remarkable things about the Buffalo Bills starting the season at 2-0 is the manner in how they've steamrolled opponents while missing several key players.

The Bills' secondary, minus star cornerback Tre'Davious White, contained Matthew Stafford to 240 yards passing in a 31-10 season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, a defensive front without starter Ed Oliver and his backup Tim Settle, stonewalled Derrick Henry, who was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries, while scoring on a 2-yard dive in a 41-7 rout of the Tennessee Titans.

And let's not forget a Josh Allen-led offense which needed less than three quarters to generate 317 yards passing and four touchdowns despite missing No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis.

"We got our [butts] kicked, plain and simple," Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said following the largest margin of defeat in his four-plus seasons in Tennessee.

The Bills entered the season with what was regarded as their deepest roster since the franchise's Jim Kelly heydays in the early 1990s. Nothing, so far, has provided any indication of a weakness.

That depth could be tested Sunday, when a potentially injury-thinned Bills team travels to play the suddenly resurgent division rival Miami Dolphins (2-0).

The retooled Dolphins made a splash of their own in rallying from a three-TD, fourth-quarter deficit in a 42-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Already missing White, who isn't expected to return until late October from a left knee injury, Buffalo's secondary could be down two more starters.

Cornerback Dane Jackson, filling in for White, is questionable to play after spending a few hours in the hospital, where tests showed no serious damage to his neck or spine after he was struck by a teammate against Tennessee. Veteran starting safety Micah Hyde was also carted off after sustaining a neck injury in the second half.

That leaves Buffalo potentially having to lean heavily on rookie cornerbacks, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, to defend Miami's dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who combined for 261 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns apiece against Baltimore.

Oliver's status is uncertain because of an ankle injury, which could hamper Buffalo's ability to pressure Tua Tagovailoa, who has lost all three career starts against the Bills, but had career highs with 469 yards passing and six touchdowns against the Ravens.

The Bills certainly took notice of what the Dolphins did by quickly turning their attention to Miami immediately in the aftermath of their win over Tennessee.

"The quickest way to make the playoffs is winning your division," Allen said. "I know it's early on in the season, but this Dolphins team is playing very good football, and we've got to be ready for it."

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)



Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen, second from right, after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

