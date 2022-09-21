City Council OKs slot to help quell violence

After receiving a "do not pass" recommendation from the Pine Bluff Administration Committee last week, two resolutions to create and fund a director's position for a program aimed at curbing youth violence passed during the City Council meeting Monday.

The vote was 6-2 for the Group Violence Intervention position, with council members Joni Alexander and Glen Brown Sr. opposing the measure.

The person in the position to be created within the city government would be assigned to work with a team and other project partners to provide day-to-day coordination and management support.

The committee is chaired by Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. along with vice-chairman Circuit Judge Earnest Brown Jr., who was in attendance at the council meeting.

Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren; the Pine Bluff Police Department; the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 11th Judicial District-West; Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Health; and other community leaders are also partners of the initiative.

According to the resolution, the position would be added to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

A total of $500,000, including a $65,000 salary, benefits and expenses associated with the position, was proposed. The police department would take into account the position when preparing its budget for 2023 and each year after that, not to exceed five years.

Funding for the position initially would be allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.

"I don't feel comfortable supporting this," said Alexander. "I don't see the measure of success. I'm not comfortable with putting a position under our PD's umbrella that's making more than our lieutenants and competitive with our deputy chiefs."

Alexander said that, with the Pine Bluff Police Department having more than 15 open slots, the money could fund a plan that the person in this position helps define.

"This is a one-time pot of money that we got because of covid, and it would make more sense to me to use that money towards infrastructure and capital needs purchases rather than a temporary position for five years," said Alexander. "I'm not against it; I just don't like the pot of money being used for it."

Brown Sr. explained that because budget season would be coming up in October, creating a position at the present moment would not be ideal.

"I suggest we discuss this during the budget," said Brown Sr., who also agreed with Alexander's reason for not supporting the resolution. "It should not take place now. This is not the time to consider this. We are over the year. Whether you want this or not, it should be done during budget time."

Alexander and Brown Sr. also opposed a resolution authorizing Mayor Shirley Washington to enter into an agreement with Nabholz Environmental Services for asbestos abatement services at the former Southeast Middle School.

The measure failed at the last council meeting 4-4, where council members Ivan Whitfield and Steven Mays also voted against the measure with Alexander and Brown Sr. Washington was absent from that meeting.

In April, an inspection report was provided to the city that verified asbestos was detected in various construction materials at the school. The surface abatement would cost $68,874, but council members said they wanted an estimate of the total project cost.

Council member Ivan Whitfield asked what the additional charges would be if asbestos is present in the wall cavities or pipe casings.

According to Washington, that's an unknown.

"There is no way to determine it," said Washington, who added that she hopes no asbestos is found once demolition begins.

"I wouldn't think it would be all that much because as I've said before, the cost that was quoted for the abatement was much lower than I thought it would be," said Washington

She also said the original quote of $700,000 for demolition would be much less since the city plans to keep two of the six buildings.

"I still can't support this resolution," said Alexander. "Nothing has changed since the last time it was on the agenda."

Alexander said she would like to see the total cost of the estimated work including the abatement, demolition, dirt work and all other requirements to get the job done. She also asked for a list of resources that will pay for the project.

"I would just like to see a full scope of work with the estimated cost for this project so we'll know what we'll need to budget and the timeline," she said. "I don't feel comfortable piecemealing a project."

The resolution passed 6-2.

In other city business, a resolution amending the 2022 municipal budget to implement the employee step increase to reflect compensation for longevity in the city attorney's office was approved.

According to the resolution, the 2022 municipal budget fixed minimum salary for a legal secretary 1 in the attorney's office is $30,138, which takes into account an employee's years of service.

According to Althea Scott, city attorney, her secretary position will achieve 10 years of service with the city of Pine Bluff on Oct. 1 which will increase the salary to $35,161.