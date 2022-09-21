Claire’s jewelry expanding to more Walmart locations

Tween jewelry retailer Claire's announced Tuesday that it has expanded its partnership with Walmart, nearly doubling the number of stores its jewelry and accessories are available in nationwide.

Claire's Stores Inc., the retail chain known as a popular destination for teenage ear piercings, began its partnership with Walmart Inc. in 2018. Claire's jewelry and accessories are now available in more than 2,500 stores across the U.S., up from about 1,300, according to the company.

Claire's, based in Hoffman Estates, Ill., also operates mini standalone stores within Walmarts in more than 360 locations. Ear piercings are available at the company's stores-within-stores. The company has partnerships with more than 30 other retailers, including CVS Health Corp. and Albertsons Companies Inc., but Walmart is its only stores-within-stores partner.

In February, Claire's reported net sales of nearly $1.4 billion in 2021, a growth of 53% compared with 2020 and a growth of 9% compared with 2019. Sales at its retail partners were 70% higher than in 2020.