COLUMNIST: Are the U.S. News college rankings a joke?

I didn't go to an Ivy League college. I never even thought of applying, and you probably didn't, either.

This month, U.S. News & World Report decided to demote Columbia University from No. 2 for best university in America to No. 18 after the school was accused of providing false information to boost its ranking. What does it say about the value of such rankings when a supposed measure of quality can slip overnight?

In August, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona bluntly called popular college rankings "a joke." Why?

Probably because they celebrate institutions that represent less than 1 percent of the college-going population. The Top 10 "best" colleges have billions of endowment dollars, are more exclusive than inclusive, and reject almost every student who applies. They serve the few and fortunate and do more to reinforce socioeconomic inequality than to mitigate it.

Luckily there are tons of great colleges, most of which don't make the U.S. News list at all. Yet they're closer to serving the true purpose of higher education.

To help students and their families make decisions that reflect what they want, we need to evaluate institutions in a different way. This year, I released an Economic Mobility Index on colleges with Third Way, a national think tank.

It works like this: Rather than giving substantial weight for reputation and selectivity, the EMI gives more weight to an institution's record in enrolling a larger proportion of students from lower- and moderate-income backgrounds in comparison with other schools.

The index also evaluates colleges on how well they serve these students. One key measure is the return on investment that the average low-income student gets from attending a particular institution.

To determine this, we looked at the time it takes students to recoup their educational costs based on the earnings boost they obtain by attending the institution, which is the additional income they are making relative to their peers who have obtained a high school diploma but have no college experience.

The data show that many colleges provide low-income students (from families making $30,000 or less) enough of an earnings boost, or premium, that it allows them to pay down their higher education costs within five years or less.

What happens to those exclusive institutions that top the U.S. News list year after year--such as Harvard, Stanford and Yale--when measured on the Economic Mobility Index? They drop to 847th, 548th and 295th, respectively.

Instead, many Latino-serving institutions rise to the top of the Economic Mobility Index, including many in the California State University system. Cal State Los Angeles, Cal State Dominguez Hills and Cal State Bakersfield are all in the top five out of 1,320 four-year institutions nationwide. The flagship University of California campuses did worse: UC Berkeley is ranked at 199, UCLA at 115.

Are the U.S. News rankings a joke? I don't know, but they certainly don't prioritize the qualities of institutions that are best at making students better off. Instead, those traditional rankings reinforce the idea of prestige at schools that provide almost no opportunity for economic mobility.

If the purpose of higher education is to lift the next generation up, it's the institutions that are providing economic mobility that truly deliver on that promise. And it's about time we start recognizing them.

Michael Itzkowitz is a senior fellow at Third Way, a think tank in Washington, D.C.