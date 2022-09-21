Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

A representative from the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will discuss the various services that they provide. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

First Trinity plans giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 28.

The First Trinity CityServe Gift Ministry will distribute merchandise including small kitchen appliances, household goods, and healthcare products. The gifts will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to a news release.

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Finance Committee will meet at noon Sept. 26 at the offices of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St., in The ARTSPACE. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

Trinity Village plans job fair

Trinity Village Medical Center will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the agency, 6400 Trinity Village Drive. They are seeking nurses and other staff, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold Bingo Burger Bash and Silent Auction fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The event will feature a burger buffet with all the fixins' and Bingo games and prizes, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $50 each and include the buffet, two Bingo cards, free beer and wine, and a cash bar. Bidding numbers for the silent auction will be assigned at check in. For tickets or details, call Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

PB police chief to speak

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson will be the speaker for the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's Lunch & Learn. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center (rooms A&B), according to Chamber newsletter.

Lunch is $10 per person and will be catered by Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. Reservations are required by emailing vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or calling (870) 535-0110.

UAPB alumni group sets homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 2-8 and the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host three events. Alumni, supporters, and friends are invited to attend, according to a news release.

Board of Directors Meeting – The association's board will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Alumni/Student Reception (round up) – Participants are invited to attend a free roundup at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, 27 Watson Boulevard. Activities will be set up at outdoor tents. There will be refreshments and music featuring DJ Joe Anderson. UAPB students will receive special gifts. In case of inclement weather, the round up will be moved inside the building.

Annual Alumni Luncheon and Meeting – The National Alumni Association's Luncheon and Meeting will be held at noon Oct. 7 at the John R. Fallis Waterfront Meeting Facility at Regional Park. There will be music and a meal catered by Rice First Class Catering. The menu includes meatloaf, baked chicken, greens, yams, macaroni and cheese, and cornbread. The cost is $45 per person. The 2022 recipients of the Compassionate and Committed Service Awards will be announced. President Kymara Seals will share updates and highlights.

Details: (870) 536-2309 or email admin@uapbalumni.org or visit www.uapbalumni.org.