County gets new health workers

Bobbie Runion, Adrienne O'Bryan and Brittany Escamilla were hired recently to help people in Jefferson County navigate the health care system.

The health care workers were hired through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Rural Health Partnership and Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, according to a UAMS news release.

Runion, O'Bryan and Escamilla will be available to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public.

Escamilla is located at Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave., in Pine Bluff, and is available for health or vaccine related questions at (870) 671-4914.

O'Bryan, a registered nurse, is in White Hall and available at (870) 663-3317. Runion, a health worker, is in Pine Bluff and available at (870) 632-7299. They may also be contacted with health- or vaccine-related questions via email at bobbie@arruralhealth.org or adrienne@arruralhealth.org.

Community health workers strive to help the public get the care they need and answer essential health care-related questions, such as when someone should see a doctor, and provide information about vaccines, according to the release.

"We are so pleased to work with Bobbie, Adrienne and Brittany to provide the people of Jefferson County with a new resource as we enter the next, and hopefully final, stage of the covid-19 pandemic," said Stephanie Kruger, associate director of Community Programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research.

"We're also excited to work with Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Doctor's Orders and the Jefferson County community as we work to create a better state of health for all people in Arkansas," Kruger said.

For more information about the UAMS Community Health Worker project, visit nwa.uams.edu/chr/chw. For more information about covid-19, including resources, mobile vaccine events and education, visit nwa.uams.edu/covid.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $9,892,799, according to a news release.