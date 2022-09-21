Marriage Licenses

Toniya Campbell, 28, of McKinney, Texas, and Khyle Thomas, 33, of North Little Rock.

Marit Scott, 26, and Mary Hedgecock, 32, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Parr, 40, and Peggy Presley, 51, both of North Little Rock.

Heather Starks, 31, and Manley Clark, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Chirita Wright, 51, and Roy Seales, 64, both of Sherwood.

Avery Abshire, 24, of Youngville, La., and Kaman Lege, 26, of Carencro, La.

Lydia Reed, 28, of Roland and Dustin Fabre, 31, of Little Rock.

Cecilio Corona Solano, 27, and Fabiola Martinez Romero, 28, both of Little Rock.

Tiarra Watson, 21, and Dexter Dunn, 44, both of Little Rock.

Jacqueline Robinson, 57, of Pine Bluff and Kittrel Wynne, 54, of Forest City.

Fransisco Torres, 20, of Lonoke and Yarisbeth Marcial Rincon, 20, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3343. Alese Stroud v. Douglas Stroud.

22-3344. Amy Creasey v. Justin Creasey.

22-3345. Holly Best-Parker v. Donald Parker.

22-3347. Gaylin Bradford v. Tonya Scott.

22-3349. Cindy Hill v. John Highfill.

22-3358. Lamarcus Carter v. Catina Carter.

GRANTED

18-4081. Sara Boykins v. Walter Martin.

22-932. Archie Willis v. Laquella Willis.

22-2147. Jasmine Jones v. Kwaise Jones.

22-2261. Jerry Hodges v. Falon Sells.

22-2804. Bernadette Humbert v. Craig Humbert.