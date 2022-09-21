Former Syrian prisoner shares harrowing experience with students in Hot Springs

Former Syrian political prisoner Omar Alshogre spoke to students at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs on Tuesday about how the pain and torture he suffered while a captive ultimately changed his life -- for the better

A human rights activist, public speaker, and undergraduate student at Georgetown University, Alshogre currently serves as director for Detainee Affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force.

As a teenager, he spent more than three years in a Syrian prison, after armed militiamen detained him and his cousins for protests against the government. In prison, they endured physical and psychological torture, which ultimately claimed the lives of his cousins, Bashir and Rashad.

He is noted as one of the few to have survived Syrian imprisonment and lived to share his experience. He was eventually smuggled out in 2015 following a mock execution.

The Syrian Emergency Task Force, whose goal is to end atrocities against Syrian civilians and bring about justice, was founded by Lakeside alumni Mouaz Moustafa, the executive director, and Natalie Larrison, director of humanitarian programs and outreach.

"I believe that these young people I meet now, in middle school and high school, are the ones that can encourage -- not only themselves -- to do something, but also their teachers and their parents and the friends in their circle," Alshogre said.

"I invest in them also because I was at their age when everything changed for me.

"My life changed dramatically when I was put in prison. I was tortured and starved. I saw people dying on a daily basis. And I don't want them to go through that, but also I want them to be considerate so they actually can contribute to change the lives of the people who are suffering -- but also for the future, to be aware of what happens," he said.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/2XwVQV5hvUI

Alshogre -- who has spoken before the U.S. Senate, given TEDx talks, and met with international war crime committees -- urged the United Nations Security Council in December to take action against Syrian President Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and the crimes committed by his regime.

He said he sees pain from two perspectives: the physical and the mental.

"With pain, you either die or you get stronger when you heal. I spent three years being terrified, being tortured on a daily basis, seeing my beloved ones die. Physical pain is terrible, but it's great that your skin can get used to it. Your brain gets used to pain so it prevents, or reduces, how much painful it is," he said.

He said the mental anguish he suffered became his primary area of focus while he was imprisoned, as the guards wanted to break them psychologically.

"They wanted no bonds to be created in these cells, so they forced prisoners to torture each other," he said. "They forced, you know, beloved ones to kill each other so we lose all trust in humanity. And if you don't trust humanity, or another human, you are weak because you are isolated. That's what they wanted to do."

Now pursuing his Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies at the School of Continuing Studies at Georgetown, Alshogre once attended another sort of university, termed "the University of Whispers."

He noted the first thing he had to overcome was the physical pain. Following that was the psychological torture he was going through. The only way to overcome that, he said, was by having the right community around him.

"I was lucky to be surrounded by prisoners that were the best of my country. There were doctors, engineers, psychologists, teachers ... people from all corners that actually had different knowledge that I could consume and use during my time in prison. The difference between the three years I spent in prison -- which, was I was supposed to be in high school -- and regular high school, is I learned something I would use immediately in my life," Alshogre said.

"It was more efficient learning in prison than it was in regular high school. ... In my time in prison, what I would do is: everything I learned is something I will use immediately. Whether that's the doctor telling me what that is, or the psychologist, or the engineer, or anything. ... We created a community of structure. We created circles of people that are educating themselves," he said.

This became known as their "University of Whispers" due to them not being allowed to talk, but only whisper.

"Some days they would be torturing me, pulling out your fingernails, and you'll be wondering about questions you will ask that doctor when you get back to the room,"Alshogre said.

"You are very curious, you know. You get used to the pain; you get used to the trauma, and now you're curious. Because your brain is focusing on something totally different. You can sit in a classroom focused on thinking about the lady you love; you won't even hear a word of what the teacher's saying. Because you're focused on something else.

"Same thing when you're getting tortured. I was focused on something totally different. Totally different, that I wouldn't even notice sometimes that I'm being beaten up by the guards, being tortured by the guards. Because it's not a one-day thing. It was happening every single day in years. After half a year, I got used to it," he said.

Alshogre said, as director for detainee affairs, his objective is to assist those who survive such experiences as he had. He noted not many receive that opportunity.

"Some prisoners get out, they've lost their memories, they don't know their parents, their families, their friends -- they know nothing," he said. "They have no one to support them. They are in Syria. It's a war zone. These people need assistance. They need help."