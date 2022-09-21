GM, Kroger partner on cart

BrightDrop, the General Motors Co. business focused on delivery and logistics, is introducing a new product that it says will help streamline online grocery shopping.

The GM subsidiary is partnering with Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., the largest U.S. grocer, to introduce the Trace Grocery eCart this year, the companies said Tuesday.

Trace Grocery, a temperature-controlled cart, allows employees to put orders on it before placing the cart at the curb for customers to pick up.

The new product puts BrightDrop in the online grocery market, which is expected to reach $240 billion by 2025.

BrightDrop and Kroger did an initial pilot program in Lexington and Versailles, Ky., and found "a noticeable improvement in the customer and associate experience," the companies said.

In addition to the eCart, BrightDrop has started delivering electric vans. The company says it has more than 25,000 reservations and letters of intent for its electric delivery vans and has delivered more than 100 of them.

Trace Grocery is available in limited quantities. Full-scale availability is expected in 2024.