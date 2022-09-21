DEAR HELOISE: The following items should never be placed in a dishwasher, but rather, washed by hand:

• Your good knives

• Cast-iron cookware

• Wooden cutting boards, bowls or spoons

• Fine lead crystal glasses or bowls

• Copperware

• Any glasses, dishes or bowls trimmed in silver or gold

• Milk glass, hand-painted glass or any glass with a paper label

• Heirloom jewelry, glassware, silverware or dishes

-- Victoria H.,

Williamsburg, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: We recently repainted the interior of our house. The painter told me that after the paint on the baseboards dries, I should take a fresh dryer sheet and gently wipe down the baseboards to help keep them from getting dusty. And, if dust does collect there over time, it's easier to get it off because I used the dryer sheets. I tried it, and so far, my boards are still dust-free. It's been four months since we painted, and there isn't any dust.

-- Lilly D.,

Houlton, Maine

DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, I put an opened bag of those colorful puff balls used in crafts inside a drawer in a back bedroom. I once left the drawer ajar, and my cat stole one to play with. I've left the drawer open ever since and replenished the puff balls as needed. It amuses me that my old cat keeps stealing them. Right now, I can see three from where I sit.

-- Mary Jo Martinsen,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have a hint that is so easy. I am almost 80 years old, and I don't know why I didn't figure this out sooner.

When you have to dig out the seeds from a cantaloupe or squash, just use your ice cream scooper. It takes them out in a flash, and is much neater.

I love reading your column.

-- Martha L.,

Valparaiso, Ind.

DEAR READERS: Fall cleaning is already here, so don't forget to:

• Take a damp cloth and clean the baseboards around your floor.

• Clean the windows and screens with warm soap and water.

• Clean out the pantry and discard any dated items. Also, clean the shelves.

• Have your chimney sweeper come in and clean the chimney.

• Make sure your dryer vents are cleaned, too.

• Update smoke detector batteries, and have your wool sweaters dry cleaned.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com