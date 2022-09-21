



Happy birthday (Sept. 21): Here comes a new, glorious, immersive project, requiring you to let go of time and energy drains that were not giving back to you. With the action centered on this new pursuit, your world becomes simultaneously limited yet open in exciting ways.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What seems to be a complaint may actually be a cover-up, a cry for attention, or a gripe about something unrelated to its decoy subject. Listen deeper and see if you can hear what the underlying need might be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The right-size challenge will take your life to new heights. If it's too small, you'll get bored; if it's too big, you won't progress enough to create some momentum. Success depends on the correct assessment of scale.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Sentimental possessions, by definition, are imbued with meaning and specialness. This is why there can be but a limited number of them. If everything is special, then nothing is. You'll use this criterion to lighten your load today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It is one experience to see yourself in a mirror and quite another to see yourself as others do. The view from farther away teaches you something and influences your decision about what to do next.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Immersed in a difficult task, it will cross your mind that there must be a better way to do it. Your intuition in the matter is absolutely correct, and investigating the hunch will be both lucky and fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will experiment with goals, guidelines and rules that let you know your life is on track. One pertinent question is: How do you measure your progress? You don't have to use the same measuring stick as the others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You never intended to tackle a project on your own, and yet now you seem to be the only one working on it. Perhaps it's because you're the one with an understanding of what it will take to finish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're in no mood for encouragement, only because the cheerleaders feel unnecessary and distracting. The challenge itself is motivation enough to do your best. Tonight, the humorless will take you seriously, so joking is risky.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid making assumptions about people you meet. If you think you already know where someone is coming from, you cut yourself off from making a true connection and learning all you might about them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To own a thing, you must have a place for it, and to accomplish a thing, you must have a time for it. Put it on the calendar. Even a remote date is better than none because, without a specified time, things tend to happen "never."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Just when you think you know what you want your life to look like, you discover you weren't being specific enough. Don't worry, you'll have as many do-overs as you need.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll start to wonder if you're following the right plan and if your efforts are really going to do what you need them to. For now, stay the course. If you start experimenting too soon into a process, you won't know what really works.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE

In a gesture of heart, the Leo moon forms an auspicious angle to Jupiter. It’s a lunar irony, given the planet of luck resides in the sign of war on what has been declared by the United Nations to be an International Day of Peace. Though the humans of Earth seem far away from the ideal, the aspect offers hope that peace will indeed have its day.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Jason Derulo was a child prodigy, having studied opera and ballet and written songs for Diddy and Danity Kane when he was still a teenager. The “Cats” star dips further into the world of acting in the upcoming biopic “Spinning Gold” about Neil Bogart, the co-founder of Casablanca Records. The Virgo was born under a fast-talking, clever Gemini moon, and has Mercury and Mars in harmonious Libra.



