Little Rock board votes to delay action on 2022 budget amendment for two weeks

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted Tuesday to delay consideration of a series of changes to the city's budget for the current year that together would boost anticipated revenue and spending past $300 million each.

During the meeting, at-large City Director Joan Adcock requested that the budget ordinance be deferred for two weeks.

Asked about her rationale by at-large City Director Antwan Phillips, Adcock indicated that she had several reasons, one of them being that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was absent from Tuesday's meeting and she wanted him to be present for the discussion.

Board members approved her motion for the two-week deferral in a voice vote. City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 could be heard voting no.

The ordinance, which will likely be taken up again during the first week of October, would authorize a total of 19 adjustments to the 2022 budget.

Across all city funds -- they include the main general fund as well as other municipal funds like the street fund and waste disposal fund -- expected revenue would increase to more than $304 million, compared to roughly $289 million in the original budget adopted late last year.

Anticipated spending would increase to nearly $309 million across all city funds, compared to close to $288 million in the original budget.

The amended budget adds $12.4 million in planned revenue to the general fund for a total of nearly $235 million in revenue. Expenses under the general fund would see a $19.2 million increase for a total of roughly $242 million.

The original budget, which board members adopted in December, balanced general-fund revenue and expenses at $222 million each.

A memo from city staff prepared for the meeting Tuesday attributed the general-fund revenue adjustment in part to "actual receipts through August (June revenues) net of an assumed reduction of 1% for the remainder of the year. The reduction is a conservative estimate that considers the potential impact of inflation and economic uncertainty."

Approximately $8.5 million of the proposed new general-fund spending is net income from last year's general fund that has yet to get allocated.

Under the budget amendment, the city would spend $5 million of the unallocated sum on land acquisition at the Little Rock Port, $3 million on targeted community development and a little more than $508,000 on architectural fees with the firm Polk Stanley Wilcox due to a proposed parking deck project.

According to the board memo, the allocation for the port would be the second half of a land-acquisition commitment made in 2021.

An additional $47,500 for the Downtown Little Rock Partnership -- an outside 501(c)(3) group that receives city funding -- would raise its total allocation for 2022 to $242,500.

The increase for the downtown nonprofit is tied to the La Petite Roche Tricentennial celebration that took place earlier this year.

An earlier budget amendment board members approved in May increased minimum pay for the city's full-time, non-uniformed employees to $15 an hour.