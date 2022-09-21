Little Rock police search for vehicle that may be connected to Sunday shooting

Little Rock police are asking the public to help them find a vehicle that may be connected to a Sunday morning shooting, as well as its owner and “potential operator,” according to a Wednesday tweet from the department.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Murphy Express gas station near the 8800 block of Baseline Road around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

They said Ernesto Olmos, 30, of Little Rock was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The department is asking that anyone with relevant information contact detectives at (501) 404-3009 or (501) 371-4660.