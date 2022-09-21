Mary Ann Greenwood remembered for leadership, philanthropy in business and arts in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas on Saturday lost one of its driving forces with the death of Mary Ann Greenwood, 82.

Greenwood founded Greenwood and Associates -- now Greenwood Gearhart -- and led it to become one of the most trusted investment strategy firms and helped many local entities establish endowments.

But by most, Mary Ann Greenwood -- along with her husband Reed, who survives her -- will be remembered as a tireless community servant, both in terms of financial support and in leadership.

"You name it, and they've been involved," Dick Trammel said of the Greenwoods. "Nobody served on more boards than she did."

Trammel, a retired member of the state Highway Commission, also is recognized as a staunch advocate of the community.

"I don't think any couple contributed more to the arts and education and quality of living in Northwest Arkansas," he continued.

"Her business acumen only came second to her love for Arkansas," U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said in a statement Tuesday. "Mary Ann's legacy will be one of service and philanthropic work that enriched our community in so many ways."

"Mary Ann was a delightful supporter, champion and advocate of the University of Arkansas," said Interim Chancellor Charles F. Robinson in a posting on the university's website. "Her volunteer leadership spanned not only many years, but supported many functions, projects and activities, always with an eye toward supporting students."

The Greenwoods established an emergency support fund for students during the covid-19 pandemic. The couple also established scholarships in the Sam M. Walton College of Business and the College of Education and Health Professions. Mary Ann Greenwood also devoted her time and counsel as a mentor and served as a trusted adviser on numerous boards and committees.

"That's emblematic of Mary Ann's leadership, priorities and passion for the University of Arkansas," Robinson said. "She will be greatly missed."

Greenwood earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, a master's degree in economics and a doctorate in economics and finance, all from the University of Arkansas.

She was a life member of the Arkansas Alumni Association and a founding member of the Towers of Old Main giving society, noted the university post.

"Mary Ann was a pillar of the Northwest Arkansas business community and will be greatly missed," Nelson Peacock, president and chief executive officer of the Northwest Arkansas Council, said in a statement Tuesday. "She will be remembered for her steadfast leadership in business and tireless support of the University of Arkansas and the arts."

Riley Nicholson, executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, has seen the results of Mary Ann Greenwood's work. He moved to Northwest Arkansas just over two years ago to lead the symphony.

She always had been a huge financial supporter of the symphony, but she was an equally huge ambassador, Nicholson said. "She helped spread the word."

Nicholson told the story of the symphony's emergence from a former symphony group, in which Mary Ann Greenwood also was involved.

Nicholson said she helped set up the current symphony's endowment and got members of the Maestro's Circle donors to keep giving.

"Mary Ann and Reed Greenwood supported the Walton Arts Center from our very beginnings," read a statement Tuesday from Peter B. Lane, president and chief executive officer of the arts center.

Friends and donors, the couple also served as members of the arts center's leadership boards and several task forces.

The Greenwoods also supported the arts and artists "with style, grace and generosity," Lane's statement read. The couple hosted receptions and dinners in their home honoring Artosphere Festival Orchestra, Maestro Corrado Rovaris, Dover Quartet and the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas.

"Their exemplary leadership has inspired others to support the arts in our community," Lane said. "We are grateful to have known Mary Ann and will miss her bold leadership, style, charisma, and passion."

Trammel recalled the couple's annual Christmas open house, with hundreds of people going through the house on a Sunday in December.

Nate Green, communications director for the Northwest Arkansas Council, said people in the council's office spoke of "the amazing dinners she hosted every year around the University of Arkansas Business Forecast Luncheon."

Nicholson also appreciates the smaller moments with Mary Ann Greenwood.

"When I first moved here, she and Reed invited me into their home to get to know them and help me get plugged in to the community," Nicholson said.

Trammel first met Mary Ann Greenwood when she moved to Pocahontas in the fifth grade. "She was the smartest person in her class," he recalled. "She was so far ahead in her thinking."

"Mary Ann defined what it means to be a trailblazing and community-focused leader," Womack said. "She commanded any room with respect and poise, building a successful firm of the highest standard.

"We have lost a great light."

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Monday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.



