• Actress and United Nations humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit Tuesday to one of the worst flood-hit areas in southern Pakistan, officials said, as the death toll from monthslong deluges rose to 1,559. TV footage showed Jolie arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where floods since mid-June have killed 692 people and left 500,000 people homeless. Later, she visited some of the flood-affected areas, according to local media. According to the International Rescue Committee, Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods. There was no comment from the government about Jolie's visit to Dadu, one of the worst-hit districts where waterborne diseases have also caused nearly 300 deaths since July. Currently, doctors are trying to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases among flood survivors. Pakistan says the floods have caused $30 billion in damage.

• Chaka Zulu, longtime music executive and manager for Ludacris, faces a murder charge in connection with a June shooting in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said Zulu, whose legal name is Ahmed Obafemi, turned himself in last week to face charges Tuesday. Atlanta news outlets report that he was released on bail the same day. Police said they also secured warrants charging him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and simple battery. Gabe Banks, a lawyer for Obafemi, said evidence clearly shows that his client -- who was injured in the incident -- defended himself while being attacked by at least four other people in the June incident. Zulu was among three people shot in the June 26 gunfire at a parking lot in the Buckhead area. One person died. Banks' statement said Obafemi defended himself with a firearm he is licensed to carry."Had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night," the statement read. Killed in the June shooting was 23-year-old Artez Benton, whose family described him as ambitious, hard-working and dedicated to his family. "I never thought that this would be the end for him." his father, Artis Benton, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the shooting.