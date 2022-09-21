



Gateway hosts District 2 candidates at town hall

The Gateway Community Association will host a town hall meeting for District 2 city director candidates from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Webb Community Center, 127 Pleasant St.

A special video live chat will be held with Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor, highlighting his plans for Arkansas, followed by the District 2 candidates, which include George Pritchett, Cora Jones, Phyllis Beard, LeDante Walker Sr. and Doug Jones, in the order of their ballot positions.

Water, soft drinks and snacks will be provided at the free event. Masks are welcomed, a news release said.

Robin Wise, Gateway president, noted the neighborhood organization represents the largest primary African American historic neighborhood adjacent to downtown in the state of Arkansas with homes dating back to the 1920s.

"Come join us to hear the candidates' plans for the community and voice your concerns and needs for the district," the release said. For more information, contact Jean Lacefield at 501-623-2659 or email at jeanlacefield@yahoo.com.

Events to close Bridge, Malvern, plaza downtown

Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue, between Spring Street and Convention Boulevard, will be closed from 6 a.m. on Friday to 10 p.m. on Saturday for an event.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use an alternate route when traveling in this area.

Hill Wheatley Plaza and its parking lot will also be closed from 7 a.m. Friday to noon Sunday for the Big Steam Music Festival.

GC Library board to meet Monday

The Garland County Library Board of Directors will meet at noon Monday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

Patrons wishing to address concerns with the board should obtain a request form at the library's circulation desk.



