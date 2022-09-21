No. 60 by Judge just part of Yanks’ late rally

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees' stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Judge moved within one of Roger Maris' American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe (5-10) leading off the inning and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York to 8-5.

Judge took a rare curtain call, forced by his teammates.

"I really didn't want to do it," he said.

Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 34 years. It came off a pitcher whose great-great uncle, Hall of Famer Red Ruffing, was Ruth's teammate on the Yankees in the 1930s.

"He did what he was supposed to do with it," Crowe said, "3-1 count, I'm not going to put him on. I felt like I wanted to go after him. Started away, came back in. He put a good swing on a bad pitch."

Anthony Rizzo doubled, Gleyber Torres walked and Josh Donaldson singled to load the bases. Stanton, mired in a 9-for-72 slump, sent a changeup half a dozen rows into the left-field seats to set off a raucous celebration among what remained of the crowd of 40,157 at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton's low drive was measured at 118 mph.

"I kind of lost my mind," Judge said. "That's a signature Giancarlo Stanton 10-foot laser."

Roger Maris Jr. and Kevin Maris, sons of the former player, were both on hand. Specially marked balls were used each time Judge walked to the plate. Fans in the outfield seats stood and many groaned with each foul ball.

Aroldis Chapman (3-3) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Bryan Reynolds tied it 4-4 with a seventh-inning home run off Lou Trivino and had a go-ahead single off Jonathan Loaisiga in the eighth for his fourth hit.

Rodolfo Castro -- the player suspended for a game by Major League Baseball last month after a cell phone flew out of his pocket during a headfirst slide -- followed with a three-run homer against Clay Holmes.

Holmes, an All-Star who has slumped in the second half, was pitching against his former team for the first time.

Harrison Bader had a pair of go-ahead singles and drove in three runs in his debut for the Yankees. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a key error that led to the four-run eighth inning for the already-eliminated Pirates.

Reynolds also had a three-base error on a dropped fly in center, one of two errors by a team that leads the major leagues with 108.

BLUE JAYS 18, PHILLIES 11 Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and Toronto used 21 hits to rough up host Philadelphia 18-11 in a matchup of teams fighting for wild-card berths. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-best 40th homer of the season for the Phillies in the eighth, a three-run shot that made it 14-10. He became the first Phillies slugger to hit 40 since Ryan Howard did it from 2006-2009. J.T. Realmuto hit his 20th homer and went 5 for 5 for the Phillies. Raimel Tapia and Danney Jansen each had three RBIs for the Blue Jays.

RED SOX 5, REDS 3 J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder hit solo homers, and Rafael Devers had a two-run shot as Boston beat host Cincinnati. Reds rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo (4-7) hit three batters over his five innings, giving the Reds a major league-record 99 hit batters this season -- eclipsing the Chicago Cubs' total of 98 last year.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 2 Travis d'Arnaud broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, Dansby Swanson went deep in the eighth and host Atlanta beat Washington to clinch a playoff berth. The defending World Series champion Braves secured their trip to the postseason when Milwaukee lost to the New York Mets less than 30 minutes later. Atlanta is also vying for its fifth consecutive division title, but remained in second place, one game behind the Mets in the NL East.

METS 7, BREWERS 5 Francisco Lindor hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to put New York ahead for good as the Mets rallied from a four-run deficit to beat host Milwaukee. Pete Alonso hit his second three-run homer in as many nights as the Mets dealt a devastating blow to the Brewers' wild-card hopes. The Mets won with just four hits.

CUBS 2, MARLINS 1 David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted Chicago over host Miami. Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game skid. Chicago loaded the bases with no outs without a hit in the eighth against reliever Steven Okert (5-3). Bote then hit a go-ahead flyball.

DODGERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and Los Angeles rallied for its MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader. The Dodgers won their fifth in a row. They batted around in the eighth and rallied from a 5-1 deficit. Ryan Pepiot (3-0) got the win. Chris Martin pitched the ninth to earn his second save. Christian Walker hit his 35th home run and Daulton Varsho also connected for Arizona, which lost for the 20th time in 21 games at Dodger Stadium. Kevin Ginkel (1-1) took the loss.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 3, ORIOLES 2 Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift visiting Detroit over fading Baltimore, which has lost 4 of 5.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 0 Jeremy Pena hit a three-run home run and Jose Altuve scored three run to lead Houston over host Tampa Bay. Rays ace Shane McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness. The AL Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season. Houston starter Cristian Javier (10-9) gave up 1 hit and won his fourth straight start, striking out 6 in 5 innings. Ryan Pressly got the final two outs for his 29th save in 33 attempts.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 2 Taylor Ward hit a tiebreaking RBI double during Los Angeles' three-run sixth inning that ended with a triple play and Matt Duffy had a two-run home run among three hits as the Angels beat host Texas.

ROYALS 5, TWINS 4 MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer, Salvador Perez drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the seventh inning and host Kansas City held off Minnesota.