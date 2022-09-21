Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Declan Roney, 21, of 1356 S. College Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Roney was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Eddy Wade, 28, of 709 S. Wood Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Wade was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $20,200 bond.

• Marice Prater, 46, of 333 E. 12th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated residential burglary. Prater was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $33,670 bond.

Rogers

• Troy Hemingway, 19, 404 Center Drive in Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and endangering welfare of a minor. Hemingway was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Eduardo Alvarado-Sanchez, 30, of 514 Jackson Place in Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with second-degree sexual assault. Alvarado-Sanchez was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jennifer Yancey, 33, of 12080 Sheehan Road in West Fork, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Yancey was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Michael Hoy, 31, of 11697 S. Wedington Blacktop in Lincoln, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hoy was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Tiffany Murr, 33, of 1820 N. Center St. in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and second-degree assault. Murr was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.