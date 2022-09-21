FOOTBALL

Owner struck; fan arrested

A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday's 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets. Cleveland police said Tuesday that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, Ohio, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by stadium video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras. After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left, Haslam was seen on a video walking toward an end zone tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile. Haslam stopped and pointed in the direction that the bottle came from. According to the police report, Miller initially failed to stop when ordered by officers. Once he was detained, Miller told police "it never hit the field" as he was being taken to a holding room inside the stadium. He was later booked and held in the Cuyahoga County jail. In the report, police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated. The Browns intend to ban Miller from the stadium, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press.

Bills OL suspended

The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win. Hart was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won't be eligible to rejoin the team until after Buffalo plays at Miami on Sunday. Hart has the right to appeal the decision reached by the league's VP of football operations Jon Runyan. In a letter sent to Hart, Runyan said the altercation happened near the end zone as both teams were leaving the field. Runyan said Hart sought out a Titans player, whose identity was not revealed, and had to be held back by a coach as other players shook hands in the end zone near the stadium tunnel leading to locker rooms. Hart is then accused of closing his fist and throwing a punch which struck a Titans' coach, whose identity was also not revealed.

HOCKEY

Richest deal signed

The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era. MacKinnon, 27, signed an eight-year contract worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season surpasses Connor McDavid's $12.5 million as the highest in the league. McDavid's $100 million, eight-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers signed in 2017 was the previous record for the highest annual cap hit since the system went into place in 2005. The only richer deals than MacKinnon's in NHL history are Alex Ovechkin's $124 million, 13-year contract with Washington, Shea Weber's $110 million, 14-year contract with Nashville and Sidney Crosby's $104.4 million, 12-year contract with Pittsburgh. The collective bargaining agreement has since limited contract lengths to eight years for a players re-signing with his own team and seven for free agents.

MOTOR SPORTS

Date set for Vegas F1

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is slated to occur Nov. 16-18, 2023 on a street course near the Strip, Formula One announced Tuesday. Practice and qualifying for the race will take place Nov. 16-17, with the race itself occurring Nov. 18. The event will feature a 50-lap race at night in and around the Strip on a 3.8-mile course that features three main straights and 17 corners. Dates were announced as part of the full 2023 F1 calendar that includes 24 races. Las Vegas is one of three races to be held in the United States, joining Miami (May 7) and Austin, Texas (Oct. 22).

BASEBALL

Montas may miss playoffs

New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list Tuesday, putting his rotation position in doubt for the postseason. Montas mentioned the shoulder issue to the Yankees after Friday's start in Milwaukee, when New York failed to hold a 5-0 lead. He is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade, leaving him 5-12 with a 4.05 ERA in 27 starts this season. Montas was diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and was given the injection Monday. "I'm going to wait a couple days to start playing catch and go from there," Montas said Tuesday. "Let the cortisone shot ... work the magic." Montas had his first cortisone shot in early July and did not pitch between July 3 and 21. "It did work, just probably rushed it a little bit," he said. Montas was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Saturday, and New York activated outfielder Harrison Bader. The earliest Montas could be activated is Oct. 2, leaving him at most one start before the playoffs.