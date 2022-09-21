Our House near expansion’s start

Our House, a nonprofit dedicated to serving homeless Arkansans, announced Tuesday that it will officially break ground on its $16 million capital expansion Thursday.

Project "Growing Together" is said to double the nonprofit's housing capacity, double the number of children served and provide more space for workforce training programs.

"This expansion will accommodate Our House's expanding programs to meet the needs of homeless adults, children and entire families in a coordinated manner," said Our House officials.

The 11 a.m. ceremony will be open to the public as the Our House team makes "a significant announcement about its plans to complete the [$16 million] fundraising effort," according to the Tuesday announcement.

On Sept. 16, Our House took to Twitter to add that those interested in attending on Thursday can join the organization at the event for "lunch, community, fun and a very special announcement that you don't want to miss."

Donors have already contributed approximately $13 million toward the $16 million total. The Windgate Foundation, Helen Porter and James Dyke, the Schueck Family Foundation, the Clark Family Foundation, the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Foundation and 211 other private donors have each contributed to the $13 million raised thus far.

Our House said $11 million will go toward the construction of the new facilities, adding 27,300 square feet to the current space.

The other $5 million will go toward fulfilling the expanded program operating budget.

Our House officials said the plan will allow on-site mental and physical health services "for the first time ever."

According to the organization's official website, the Arkansas Conference of Churches and Synagogues (the Arkansas Interfaith Conference), the United Way of Pulaski County and other interested community agencies studied the "ever-growing problems of the homeless in Central Arkansas" for two years before establishing the organization in 1987.

Their studies showed that shelters in Little Rock, at the time, were only offering short-term stays and did not have many resources for families or their long-term needs.

In 1988, the late Founding Director Joe Flaherty helped open Our House, a 40-bed emergency shelter offering long-term assistance to the homeless.

The 40-bed emergency shelter was established in "the old parish hall of St. Andrew's" Cathedral in downtown Little Rock, Our House said.

Since its initial launch over 30 years ago, services and programs within the nonprofit have expanded through additions like: health clinics, homeless prevention programs, focus programs for school-aged youth and more.

The upcoming expansion will be the largest step the organization has taken since it first opened its doors.

If all goes as planned, the new facilities and services will be open in the fall of 2023.