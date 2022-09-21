Sections
School bus and tractor-trailer crash in Beebe; police report no injuries

by Remington Miller | Today at 2:57 p.m.
This photo shows a school bus that crashed with a tractor-trailer on U.S. 64 Wednesday morning. (Photo Courtesy of Captain Barron Dickson with the Beebe Police Department)

A tractor-trailer and a school bus crashed on U.S. 64 in Beebe on Wednesday morning, officers said. 

No injuries were reported, and no children were on the bus, according to Beebe officers and the Arkansas State Police. 

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Beebe Police Department comment on a Facebook post. 

“A commercial carrier truck caused minor damage to the bus coming off a city street,” said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for state police.

The Beebe School District said on Facebook that bus number 63 was rear-ended. 

Buses were rerouted to pick up students who usually ride bus 63, the school district said.

