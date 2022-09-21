



Possible shooting

closes intersection

Capitol Avenue near Broadway in downtown Little Rock was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon as Little Rock police investigated a possible shooting scene.

Officers said they responded to a report of shots fired near Seventh and Gaines streets around 12:30 p.m., then located evidence of a shooting near the busy Capitol and Broadway intersection.

Authorities said a gunshot victim arrived at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences shortly after the shooting was reported. Police said they were working to determine whether the gunshot victim and the incident they were investigating are related.

Traffic stop leads

to gun, drug arrest

A traffic stop early Monday by Little Rock police led to the arrest of a man on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, a drug possession charge and a drug paraphernalia charge, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they stopped Randall Riddle, 35, of Little Rock around 4:10 a.m. in the 6600 block of Forbing Road because the lamp illuminating his license plate was not working. Riddle reportedly did not have a seat belt on and officers spotted a Ruger pistol and a bag of a crystalline substance in plain view, leading to his arrest on the three felony charges, police said. He was also cited for the defective lamp and for failure to wear a seat belt.



