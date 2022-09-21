Rogers board approves moving ahead with grant application to upgrade Garfield Elementary building

ROGERS -- The School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved allowing the city of Garfield to begin pursuing a federal grant to address accessibility issues at Garfield Elementary School.

The city needed the board's permission to submit a letter of intent to apply for a historical preservation grant, according to the School District. The actual grant and plans must be submitted in March.

The board's decision Tuesday does not commit the district to any specific amount of work, and the board will have ample time to review whatever plans the city comes up with before making a final decision, according to the district.

District officials have made clear they are strongly considering closing Garfield Elementary in 2024, when the district expects to open a new elementary school in Rogers. The board is expected to decide that matter at its Nov. 15 meeting, Superintendent Jeff Perry said.

Garfield Elementary -- the main part of which dates back to 1941 -- would need significant work to bring it up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. A facility review the district published in 2019 noted it would be "beyond expensive" to make the building fully compliant with the law.

The district has received a legal opinion from its attorney that the board could transfer the school property to the city if the board decides to close Garfield Elementary. First, however, the district would have to offer the property for sale to any charter school entities for some period of time. Perry said he thought it would have to be made available for 30 days.

"We've got to make sure we follow all state laws," he said.

The board is "committed to ensuring that all necessary repairs, renovations, and maintenance are conducted to ensure a safe environment that is conducive to learning" as long as the school remains open, according to information from the agenda packet for Tuesday's board meeting.

Gary Blackburn, Garfield's mayor, said if the elementary school closes, the building could be repurposed as Garfield City Hall.

Blackburn spoke at Tuesday's meeting to advocate for building a new elementary school in Garfield. A person whose identity has not been revealed publicly has offered to donate 20 acres to the district if the land is used to build a school, Blackburn said.

The land is off of Alvin Seamster Road, about a mile west of the current Garfield Elementary. Blackburn said all the utilities a school needs are available in the vicinity of that land. He said according to the state, two of the 20 acres would be needed for a septic system to accommodate a school of 250 students and staff members.

"I'd like to work with you to come up with some real numbers on what it would cost to construct a school on that piece of donated land," Blackburn told the board.

About 100 students currently attend Garfield Elementary, according to Perry.