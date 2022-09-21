Rogers Planning Commission approves plans for apartments, Domino’s restaurant, animal boarding building

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission gave a thumbs up to plans for several projects on Tuesday, including an apartment development, a pizza restaurant and a building for animal boarding.

Commissioners also voted to make Kevin Jensen the body's secretary in light of the resignation of Eriks Zvers.

Zvers, who was absent from the meeting, resigned from the commission due to work conflicts, according to John McCurdy, community development director.

Planning Commission members are appointed by the mayor, confirmed by the City Council and serve six-year terms.

The commission approved plans for a 48-unit apartment complex with 12 buildings and a leasing office on 3.95 acres at 410 N. 13th St.

The property is in the residential multifamily zoning district, which allows for 12 units per acre, with rentals.

Commissioners also approved plans by M&D Adventures LLC for a 7,296-square-foot commercial building planned for animal boarding on about 1.27 acres at 3707 W. Southern Hills Blvd.

A conditional use permit for the development was approved at the commission's Jan. 4 meeting.

Plans for a 2,070-square-foot Domino's restaurant were also approved by commissioners.

The pizza restaurant will be located on less than an acre at the southwest corner of New Hope Road and First Street.

In other business, a preliminary plat for a 57-lot subdivision on the south side of the city was also approved.

The plat is located on 15.62 acres west of South Bellview Road and north of Fire Station No. 6.

Conditional use permits were approved for a Circle K convenience store near the northeast corner of Dixieland and Pleasant Grove Roads and for Sapphire Homes, which wants to build model homes and a showroom warehouse as a part of its proposed office complex at the southwest corner of Pleasant Grove Road and Main Street.

The City Council granted a request by Sapphire Homes at a Sept. 13 meeting to amend the comprehensive growth map designation for the area to neighborhood center and rezone the 3.81-acre property to the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

All of the items Tuesday were approved unanimously by planning commissioners. Mark Myers was absent.

The commission also tabled for future consideration plans for a warehouse and storage facility consisting of two 13,897-square-foot buildings on approximately 5 acres at 2326 S. 8th St. Jensen abstained.