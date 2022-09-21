GOLF

Field announced for El Dorado Shootout

The Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout returns to Mystic Creek Golf Club this weekend with the 54-hole stroke-play tournament set to begin Friday.

The event is part of the LPGA's Epson Tour, which enables 10 players to earn their LPGA Tour membership. Sweden's Linnea Strom, currently third in the Acensus Race for the Card standings, is one of seven top-10 players among the 108-woman field. Last year's winner Kum-Kang Park is also slated to compete, along with former Florida standout Sierra Brooks and 18-year-old Alexa Pano.

The winner will take home $33,750 -- part of a $225,000 purse -- with a cut for the top 60 and ties after Saturday's second round.

Admission for the three-day tournament is free.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Two earn berths into Rogers LPGA tournament

Vivian Hou fired a 4-under 67 to claim the top spot in Monday's qualifying round of the Walmart NW Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

Hou's low round earned her a spot in this week's LPGA tournament, scheduled for Friday-Sunday.

Kenzie Wright also earned a berth in the tournament with a 3-under 68.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas to host UAFS in exhibition game

For the second straight year, the University of Arkansas women's basketball team will host the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in an exhibition game.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in Walton Arena. The two programs met for the first time last season.

"We are thankful for the opportunity to compete in Fayetteville for the second year in a row," said UAFS women's basketball Coach Ryan McAdams said. "Facing competition of that level will better prepare us for the season ahead."

UAFS will open its regular season Nov. 11 at Westminster College in Salt Lake City.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette

MEN'S SOCCER

UCA senior wins ASUN Defensive Player of the Week

University of Central Arkansas senior Bradyn Knutson was awarded the Atlantic Sun Conference Defensive Player of the Week award Tuesday.

Knutson won the award for his part in UCA's 1-0 win over Bellarmine. The Bears (3-2-1, 2-0 ASUN) have kept clean sheets in both of their ASUN victories.

This is the first weekly award for the Spring, Texas native.

-- Sam Lane