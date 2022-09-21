Street adjacent to Central High School renamed “Little Rock Nine Way”

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved a resolution Tuesday to change the name of a section of South Park Street that abuts Little Rock Central High School to "Little Rock Nine Way."

The measure renames the section of South Park Street between West Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive and West 16th Street. The resolution was approved in a voice vote with other items as part of the city board's consent agenda.

Renaming the segment of South Park Street to "Little Rock Nine Way" was endorsed in an 8-0 vote of the Little Rock Planning Commission on Sept. 8, with two commissioners absent and one position vacant, according to the resolution's text.

According to a memo from the Little Rock city manager's office included with meeting materials, the city notified all residents along the length of the street that was set to be renamed.

Likewise, all registered neighborhood associations in the city were notified, the memo said.

Central High School, the site of the 1957 desegregation crisis in Little Rock, remains a working public high school.

In 1998, the high school was designated a National Historic Site under then-President Bill Clinton and was incorporated into the National Park Service system.

City board members recently voted to temporarily stop issuing permits for demolition and exterior building modifications for structures in the historic neighborhood surrounding Central High School, with certain exemptions.

The six-month moratorium for the Central High School Neighborhood Historic District is scheduled to last until January under the terms of the resolution the city board adopted in July.