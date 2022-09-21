Super Quiz: Amphibians

1. What is an amphibious vehicle?

2. These creatures appeared during the second biblical plague of Egypt.

3. Name of the largest North American frog.

4. Term for the early form of a frog that at birth is unlike its parent.

5. They have drier skin than frogs and spend less time in the water.

6. Frogs regularly shed their skin through this process.

7. A newt is a member of this family of amphibians.

8. What is the name of the Muppets' frog character?

9. The film "The Wind in the Willows" was released in America under this title.

ANSWERS

1. Vehicle able to travel on land as well as in water

2. Frogs

3. Bullfrog

4. Larva or tadpole

5. Toads

6. Molting

7. Salamander

8. Kermit

9. "Mr. Toad's Wild Ride"