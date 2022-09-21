UNDER THE RADAR: Pine Bluff's Jordan Harris

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Pine Bluff’s Jordan Harris.

Class: 2023

Position: Tight end/defensive end

Size: 6-6, 234 pounds

Stats: In three games, he has 2 receptions for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns, 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 4 tipped passes and 9 quarterback hurries.

Interest: Florida State

GPA: 4.0

Notable: First year to play football. Holds basketball offers from East Central (Okla.) University, Oral Roberts and SouthArk Community College.

Coach Micheal Williams:

“Great kid, but on the field he turns into a monster. I wish he had played (football) the last two or three years. He would be one of the top recruits in the area guaranteed. If you want to say someone that’s a recruit that’s going to be under the radar, it would be him.

“He’s very athletic. His physical skills, of course, is he’s a basketball player, so you would think as a basketball player he wouldn’t be very physical, but he’s very physical. He strong beyond what he’s trained for, so once he gets his arms extended on you, it’s nothing you can do. Physical-wise he got it, motor-wise he got it."

Williams sending info and video to colleges:

“I’m sure we’re going to start getting a lot of hits. He hasn’t played, so he wasn’t on anybody’s radar.”



