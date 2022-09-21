‘We own our mistake’: Bentonville school officials apologize to family for kindergartner left on bus for hours

BENTONVILLE -- A 5-year-old boy who was left on a School District bus for hours Monday morning has recovered from the incident but won't ride the bus again, his parents said.

Charles Carpenter, a kindergartner at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, got on the bus just after 6 a.m. Monday. His mother, Michella Carpenter, got a call from the district's Transportation Department a little after 11 a.m. telling her the boy was with them.

Michella and her husband Michael spoke at the School Board's meeting Tuesday during time allotted for public comment.

The boy was dehydrated, thirsty, sweaty and had urinated on himself when he was found, his mother said.

A nurse came to the scene to check on the boy, but his parents later took him to a local emergency room to have him evaluated. A substitute driver ran the bus route the boy was on Monday, his parents said.

"We're happy he is OK," his mother said.

The Carpenters said Charles went back to school Tuesday. They said he loves school.

"Charlie didn't die, but another child will," Michella Carpenter said. "This will happen again."

Michella Carpenter received applause from some in the audience after she spoke.

A maintenance worker walked onto the the bus and saw the boy, who had been in the hot vehicle for hours, his mother told the board.

She said she has not been told yet why her son was left on the bus.

Leslee Wright, district spokeswoman, said the district started an internal investigation as soon as officials were made aware of the incident.

Michael Carpenter said no one from the district called them to tell them their child was missing from school. His mother said the boy would normally arrive at school around 7 a.m.

Superintendent Debbie Jones apologized to the Carpenters, saying there was no excuse for what happened.

"We're sorry," Jones said. "We own our mistake, and we will make it right."

Board members also apologized. The couple held hands as board members spoke.

"We will fix this," board member Willie Cowgur told the couple.

Michella Carpenter said their apologies mattered.