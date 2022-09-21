WH club in Desha County for visit

Fifteen members of Grace Willing Workers -- Traveling With Grace of White Hall visited Desha County recently with stops at the R.A. Pickens & Son Country Store and Restaurant at Pickens for lunch.

They also visited Miller's Mud Mill, the Gift Shop and Newswanger's Produce and Garden Center, all at Dumas, according to a news release.

Those participating in the outing were Jo Ann Carr, Liz Crosby, Paula Dailey, Dot Hart, Connie Herrin, Debbie James, Joyce Johnson, Delores Kelley, Linda Murray, Sarah Payton, Eva Marie Pearson, Kaye Richardson, Elizabeth Woodham, Mary Ann Kizer and Brenda Robinson.

The group's next gathering will be its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Pursuit Church at White Hall. The agenda will include approving by-laws for the club, planning coming activities and creating quilted hearts for use in the group's community service project.

After the meeting, the members will have a Dutch-treat lunch at The Hive Cafe, right next door to Hartz Honey Hole.