White Hall in market to buy skid steer loader

With a unanimous vote Monday evening, White Hall City Council members gave Mayor Noel Foster the go-ahead to purchase a new tracked skid steer loader.

Foster plans to locate a dealer who can offer a loader with an enclosed cab and heating and air, and attachments such as a debris grapple for storm cleanup and a snow blade for moving snow, ice and dirt.

Additionally, it should have a broom attachment, allowing for street, gutter and sidewalk sweeping.

"It is a very versatile machine that can be used in many applications," Foster said after the meeting. "It will cost approximately $80,000."

The mayor said he will spend the next few days contacting heavy equipment dealers for availability, best price and a possible delivery date.

"Like other vehicles on the market, inventory is low," he said.

Foster said the Public Works Department personnel are qualified to operate the loader and that modern, specialized equipment allows them to do more and a better job more safely.

The new loader will save the city money by allowing public works personnel to do dirt work and project cleanup instead of contracting it out to a third party.

"We save a lot of money doing the work ourselves," he said.

Some of White Hall's public works projects that they are currently working on or completed in the last 18 months include the dirt work for the O.C. Cannon Fishing Park and Museum Park located on the White Hall Museum grounds, both under construction, and the now open White Hall City Park dog park.

The city will also save on rentals. For example, the city rented a tracked skid steer loader during the February 2021 snowstorm for use by the Road Crew Department.

During snow or ice storms, rental equipment can be hard to find and is expensive to rent, but, Foster said, it's critical that the streets remain open for police, fire and other emergency vehicles.

"It seems a small thing but I am excited to be able to provide the new machine to my public works team. I think all of our employees, whether it's the police, fire or public works, appreciate having new and modern equipment to do their jobs," Foster said.