The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 21, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-650. Brittnie Renee Lee v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-275. James Allen, Jr. v. CHI St. Vincent Infirmary; and Morgan McDonald, Bradley Pate, and Stephanie Woolbright, Individually and in Their Official Capacities as CHI St. Vincent Infirmary Employees, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-394. Baucum Fulk v. Marion Fulk; Martin Fulk; and Austin Fulk, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on crossappeal. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

CV-22-74. Ashlee Christensen v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-41. Jose Cano v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-21-569. Cheryl Pillow v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for further findings. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-21-583. Bobby Garrin III v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-464. Jacob Levitt and Paige Levitt v. Today's Bank, an Arkansas Banking Corporation; State of Arkansas ex rel. Department of Finance and Administration; First Security Bank; Moore's Retread & Tire Company, Inc.; Larry Walls; Crystal Howerton, LLC; and Timber Ridge Subdivision Property Owners' Association, Inc., from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-21-580. Shawna Jordan v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed; motion to be relieved granted. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-51. Joshua Bryant v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CR-22-96. Scott Stiles v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CV-21-261. Brad Stone v. Mary Read, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Reversed and remanded for proceedings consistent with this opinion. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-385. Joshua Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-20-387. Joshua Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-407. Taylor Miller v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded in part; affirmed in part. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-22-44. Toby Carter v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-116. Rain Investments LLC dba Saracen Cinema 8 v. James Vu; Thuytien Vu; John Vu; Theresa Vu; and Cameron Appraisal Group, LLC, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-402. Yafai Investment, Inc. v. Ahmad Amdallah Naser, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.