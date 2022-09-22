ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ASO’s ‘Winds at the Plaza’ concert today in Argenta





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

MUSIC: Free 'Winds'

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra offers a free community concert focusing on its wind section titled "Winds at the Plaza," 7 p.m. today at North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza, 510 N. Main St., North Little Rock. Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson conducts "Ancient Airs and Dances" by Christopher Theofanidis; the "Divertimento" in B-flat major, K.186, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; and the "Octet" in E-flat, op.103, by Ludwig van Beethoven. Admission is free; take your own chairs, snacks and soft drinks. "RSVP" via arkansassymphony.org/plaza-rsvp. Call (501) 666-1761.

'Park' in Conway

The Conway Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with its annual Free Concert in the Park, 7:15 p.m. Friday in Laurel Park, 2310 Robinson Ave, Conway. Israel Getzov conducts the 75-piece orchestra. Admission is free; take picnic blankets and/or lawn chairs (but leave pets at home, please). Parking is available in the Conway Regional Hospital lot on Robinson Avenue across from the park and in the Conway Public Schools Administration and Conway High School lots on Prince Street, an easy walk to the park. Call (501) 450-3265 or (501) 269-1066 or visit conwaysymphony.org.

'Broadway Showcase'

Two University of Arkansas at Little Rock choral ensembles -- the UA Little Rock Concert Choir and Night Shift -- perform in a "Broadway Showcase," 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The program will include selections from "Oklahoma!," "Anastasia," "Waitress," "Shrek," "The Little Mermaid," "The Addams Family," "The Color Purple" and "Assassins." A reception will follow. Tickets are $10, $5 for students and UALR employees. Call (501) 916-3291 or email gegalloway@ualr.edu.

Piano premieres

Pianist Linda Holzer will play the Arkansas premieres of pieces by Arkansas composer Florence Price, American composer Gwyneth Walker, Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov and Syrian-American composer Kareem Roustom in a recital she has titled "Ears Wide Open," 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall at UALR. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3294.

Vanderbilt ensemble

The Vanderbilt Melodores, an a cappella group from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., will give a free outdoor concert during Arkansas State University-Beebe's Family Week, 7:30 p.m. today in The Grove, behind State Hall on the campus, 1000 Iowa St., Beebe. It's part of the university's 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series, which has partnered with Student Activities and Great Western Dining Services to provide free food to the first 300 concert attendees beginning at 5:30 p.m. Call (501) 882-3600 or visit www.asub.edu.

FUN: Museum Tinkerfest

Makers, artists, engineers and crafters gather for the 11th annual Tinkerfest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, inside and outside the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Participants will use raw materials and tools to create unique machines, launch rockets, explore art and create crafts; presenting sponsor Kiewit-Massman is providing construction equipment and other construction-related activities. The list of activities includes Robot Competitions, Car Take-Aparts, Drone Demonstrations, Parachute Drops, Water Play and Lego Build Challenges. A sensory station will provide activities for neurodivergent guests "in a calming and soothing environment," according to a news release.

Tinkerfest activities are part of the museum's regular daily admission: $10, $8 for children 1-12 and senior citizens, teachers, Little Rock city employees and active and retired military, free for infants younger than 1, with discounts for SNAP recipients. Visit museumofdiscovery.org.

Spa City Spa-Con

Actress Lori Petty ("Point Break," "A League of Their Own," "Tank Girl," "Orange Is the New Black") is the celebrity headliner for Spa-Con 6.0, celebrating all forms of comics and pop culture, Friday-Sunday at the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. Other celebrity guests include Beau Billingsly (voice of Jet Black in "Cowboy Bebop"), Mark Rolston ("Aliens," "Lethal Weapon," "Shawshank Redemption") and Arkansans Rodger Bumpass (the voice of Squidward on "Spongebob SquarePants") and actress Ashlie Atkinson. Day passes Saturday-Sunday are $20; weekend passes are $35, $45 bought day of. Admission is free for children 5 and younger with a paying adult. Call (501) 321-2277 or visit spa-con.org.

Camden Craft Fair

More than 75 booths of vendors and artists from all over the United States will sell traditional and contemporary crafts and "authentic" foods at the Camden Craft Fair, formerly the Camden Barn Sale and billed as "South Arkansas' Largest Arts & Crafts Show," 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Coleman Stadium, 302 Center St., Camden. The event features various forms of entertainment throughout the day and a Kids Zone. Admission is free. Call (870) 836-6426 or visit ExploreCamden.com.

ART: M2 EXP

M2 Gallery, 1300 Main Street, Little Rock opens a new biennial show, "M2 EXP: The M2 Experience," 6-9 p.m. Friday, which gallery owner Mac Murphy describes as "something different, something unexpected, something more than a typical art show/gallery opening." The exhibition includes some pieces only at the opening and others that will remain up through Oct. 14, by Ashley Murphy, MILKDADD, Bryan Frazier, William Goodman, Michael Shaeffer, Crystal C. Mercer, Charles Henry James, Taylor Shepherd, Sabine Danze, Tim West and Cheryl Keller. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Send a text to (501) 944-7155 for more information or visit facebook.com/m2gallery.

Mural festival

The 7th Street Mural Festival will "educate the community about the Seventh Street Murals, their artists and their important messages of peace and justice," noon Sunday, according to the Facebook page, facebook.com/events/303749711690342. It centers on the headquarters of the 7th Street Mural Project, 2486 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, and will also feature art, food, music, children's activities and discussions with artists and nonprofits. Guests will have "a unique opportunity to use their artistic skills and help us paint one of the murals." Admission is free; parking is available behind (but not in front of) nearby Whitewater Tavern, at Kaufman Design and Ed's Supply at 2611 W. Seventh St. The event is in coordination with Arkansas Peace Week.

Enamel exhibitions

"Alchemy6: 18th Biennial International Juried Enamel Exhibition and 14th International Juried Student Enamel Exhibition," highlighting the best in contemporary enamels, opens today in the Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Admission to the exhibit, up through Oct. 14, is free. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment. Call (501) 916-3182 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

LITERATURE: 'Rage' and racism

Kristin Henning will discuss her recently published book, "Rage of Innocence," 5:30 pm. Monday in the Friday Courtroom at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, 1201 McMath Ave., Little Rock. The talk is part of the law school's Faculty Colloquium Speaker Series. Admission is free. Copies of the book will be for sale; a book signing will follow. Visit ualr.edu/law/faculty/faculty-colloquium-speaker-series.



