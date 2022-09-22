Benton police search for vehicle in connection with hit-and-run

Benton police are searching for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident, according to a Wednesday post on Facebook from the department.

Officers say the vehicle they are searching for is white and will have damage to the passenger side as a result of the crash.

Authorities have asked anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact the Benton Police Department criminal investigations division at (501) 776-5947 or (501) 778-1171.

Anonymous tips can be sent through text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message.











