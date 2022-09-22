Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Foundation slates golf tourney

The Jefferson Regional Foundation will host its second annual golf tournament Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shanerl@jrmc.org.

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 22 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The event will feature eight area chefs. "Join us for an evening of delicious food as you enjoy samplings from chefs from across Southeast Arkansas. This event is put on by the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network," according to http://pinebluffchamber.chambermaster.com/ Details: Chamber: (870) 535-0110.

GOP panel to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Larry's Pizza at White Hall. The guest speaker will be Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land. The meetings are open to the public and new members are always welcome, according to a news release from Chairman David L. Singer.

Trinity Village sets job fair

Trinity Village Medical Center will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the agency, 6400 Trinity Village Drive. They are seeking nurses and other staff, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 22

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Progressive Women hold fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association will host a rummage sale scholarship fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 22-24 at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. All proceeds will go to the Progressive Women's Association Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

Friday, Sept. 23

Deadline set for storm drain artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program are seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. Sept. 23 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The main idea with the murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or an application packet contact Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Through Friday, Sept. 23

UAPB alumni group seeks nominees

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is calling for board of director nominations. The nomination deadline is Sept. 23, according to a news release. Board of directors may serve two three-year terms. To nominate someone, participants may email the name, alumni chapter affiliation and desired region/position to admin@uapbalumni.org. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association at (870) 536-2309.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Glendale reunion set

The Glendale Alumni Association will host an all-school reunion at the Star City Civic Center, 201 Liberty St., at Star City on Sept. 24 starting at 10 a.m. All alumni are encouraged to meet and greet until 11:30 a.m. when a business meeting will be held to discuss and vote on several items of concern to Glendale alumni, according to a news release. At 12:30 p.m., a meal will be served and the cost is $10 per person. The meal includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, and all the fixings, catered by the Woodshed BBQ and Catering of White Hall. For details, call or text Ronnie Johnson at (501) 951-3746.

Seals Suicide Prevention sets gala

The community is invited to the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project Inaugural Gala on Sept. 24 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. and the gala starts at 6 p.m. Gala tickets are $50 per person. Tables are $400. A souvenir journal with advertising opportunities will be available. Ads are $100 for a full page, $50 for a half page, $40 for a fourth page and $25 for a business card. The attire is semi-formal. Lorenzo Lewis of The Confess Project will be the keynote speaker and the Rodney Block Collective will provide entertainment. Honorary co-chairs are Calvin and Janetta Booker, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The deadline for all purchases is Sept. 1. Details: Kenetta Ridgell, at (870) 818-7993. "The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project (DSOP) is a non profit, 501(c)3 organization," according to their Facebook page.

Weave and Unwind Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host Morgun Henson teaching the basic skills of weaving from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Henson is ASC's communications and development coordinator. She will teach people to create a wall hanging step-by-step using weaving techniques: tabby weaving, soumak, rya, and more. The class is open to ages 21 and older and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. Registration is required at asc701.org/adult-classes or by calling (870) 536-3367, or visiting in person.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 24

Russ Foundation plans Unity Festival

The Carnell Russ Foundation from Star City will host the ninth annual Community Unity Festival Sept. 24-25 at Little Rock. On Sept. 24, activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Southwest Christian Academy at Little Rock. The program will include Southeast Arkansas History & Beyond – John Kirk; children's activities, health screenings, and Comedy Live – "Danyelle." On Sept. 25, the Unity Gospel Concert will be held from 4-6 p.m. featuring Tawanna Campbell, Father & Son - Melvin and John Crockett, Stew Pearson, and RayShuan McNary. Admission to the concert is $10. For vendor signups or more details, visit www.carnellrussfoundation.com or text (501) 541-3732 or (501) 350-1791 or email unityfest3@yahoo.com.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Kingdom Building service set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sept. 25. The speaker will be Garry Duvall, a deacon at New Community.

Monday, Sept. 26

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Finance Committee will meet at noon Sept. 26 at the offices of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St., in The ARTSPACE. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. A representative from the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will discuss the various services that they provide. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 26

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

McGehee board meets

The McGehee board meeting has been rescheduled this month for Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. at Conner Middle School, according to a news release. Details: (870) 222-3670.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27

Ivy Center announces events

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host upcoming events. Sept. 27 – 6-7 p.m. -- The Jefferson County Teen and Young Adult Reproductive Educative Access and Life-Style Program will be held in person and on Zoom. The facilitator will be Laurell Hall and the location will be the Pine Bluff Main Library, 600 S. Main St. Masks are required for in-person events. For the Zoom log in, participants should email mattie1908@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Simmons Oak Park sets celebration

Simmons Bank will hold a re-opening ribbon cutting at its Oak Park branch, 2628 W. 28th Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The community is invited to attend the event and light refreshments will be provided. The ribbon will be cut with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats, according to the Chamber newsletter.

First Trinity plans giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 28. The First Trinity CityServe Gift Ministry will distribute merchandise including small kitchen appliances, household goods, and healthcare products. The gifts will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29

United Way plans kick off, events

The United Way announces upcoming events: United Way's annual campaign kick off will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Day of Caring will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The day includes planting trees and shrubs, repairing planters, painting, a picnic table set up and reading box with books. The event will also include a food drive and participants should deliver all food items to the Day of Caring site to be presented to Neighbor to Neighbor. On Sept. 30, a virtual all day session will be held and participants should post a picture on social media of their acts of kindness.

Friday, Sept. 30

United Way Day of Caring set

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas is planning its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 30. The agency is partnering with the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department for the event, according to the United Way website. Day of Caring is a community-wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short-term, project-focused volunteer service with non-profit and public agencies. To volunteer or for more details, visit https://www.uwseark.org/

Homegrown by Heroes scholarship available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to apply for the Homegrown by Heroes scholarship. The award provides $1,000 to veterans and active military personnel to attend the Farm School at the Center for Arkansas Farm and Food at Fayetteville. Applications are due Sept. 30 and are available at: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/. Funding for the scholarship is provided by Farm Credit. The scholarships are affiliated with Homegrown By Heroes, a state agriculture department program that helps farmer veterans market their local agricultural products by labeling them as veteran-produced. Details: arkansasgrown.org/homegrown-by-heroes/

Through Friday, Sept. 30

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx .

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 30

SEA Fair, livestock show set

The Southeast Arkansas District Fair and Livestock Show will be held at Pine Bluff's Hestand Stadium Sept. 30-Oct. 2. A carnival and midway by El Dorado's Johnson Brothers will come Oct. 12-15, said Greg Bolin, president of the South Arkansas Livestock Association. The 2022 district fair, which welcomes entrants from about 19 counties, will kick off with the showing of cattle, sheep and rabbits on Sept. 30, continue with swine and poultry shows on Oct. 1 and finish with dairy goats on Oct. 2. Unlike in past years, no rodeo or parade will be held in conjunction with the fair.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3

UAM plans 2022 Homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host Homecoming Week from Oct. 3-8. Homecoming highlights include: Oct. 3: Mean Green Takeover -- 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson University Center; Oct. 4: Tea at the Trotter House -- 2-4 p.m.; Oct. 5: UAM Taylor House Ribbon Cutting -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Oct. 6: UAM Sports Hall of Fame Banquet; Oct. 7: A&M/UAM Alumni and Friends Lawn Party -- 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 8: African-American Alumni Reunion Breakfast -- 8:30 a.m.; Homecoming game -- Boll Weevil Football vs. the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Rangers -- 2 p.m. Details: https://www.uamont.edu/alumni/events/Homecoming2022Schedule-FINAL.pdf or UAM Alumni Affairs, alumni@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1127.

Through Monday, Oct. 3

Tree program accepts school applications

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 20-year anniversary of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through Oct. 3, according to a news release. Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

UAPB parade applications due

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m. The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman. The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR." Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

Grandparents raising children topic at event

A program for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren will be held at TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4. TOPPS, a non-profit organization at Pine Bluff, and Karleah Harris, assistant professor for the Department of Human Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will host the program.Grandparents will be able to sign up for Toys-for-Tots, Grab and Go Meals, mentoring and after-school programs and other resources. Lunch will be provided for participants.To register, participants should call the TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

UAM concludes marketing series

The final event of the Modern Marketing training series will be held Oct. 5 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The series will be presented in person and online by the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The topic will be Tik Tok for Small Business. To register, visit asbtdc.org/uam-modern-marketing-series.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5

St. Joseph to honor covid victims, front-line staff

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers, according to a news release. Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will host a service honoring everyone in the community who lost their lives to covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. "We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

Thursday, Oct. 6

PB police chief to speak

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson will be the speaker for the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce's Lunch & Learn. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center (rooms A&B), according to Chamber newsletter. Lunch is $10 per person and will be catered by Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. Reservations are required by emailing vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or calling (870) 535-0110.

Bloom tennis tourney, bash set

The Bloom Fall Tennis Tournament and Bash will be held Oct. 6 at the Bloom Tennis Center in Central Park, 2101 S. Hickory St. All matches will begin at 9 a.m. The entry deadline is 10 p.m. Oct. 2. Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation and the Pine Bluff Tennis Association will sponsor the event. Entry fees are $25 for single adults and doubles teams and $10 for youth under 18. All proceeds will benefit the youth tennis development programs at Bloom, according to a news release. All matches will be played using the PROSET format and USTA rules will apply to match play. Entry forms and details are available at Follow@PBParksNRec-Park on Facebook or by text: (501) 960-5237 for Fred Toney.

Aquaculture/fisheries field day set

An aquaculture/fisheries field day will be held at the Harry K. Dupree Stuttgart National Aquaculture Research Center at Stuttgart on Oct. 6 beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. Tours will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. and the event will conclude with lunch at noon. The field day is free and open to the public. The event is sponsored by SNARC and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Aquaculture/Fisheries Center of Excellence, according to a news release. Details: Casandra Byrd, (870) 575-8123 or byrdc@uapb.edu.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 6

UAPB alumni group sets homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 2-8 and the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host three events. Alumni, supporters, and friends are invited to attend, according to a news release. The Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The free Alumni/Student Reception (round up) will be 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, 27 Watson Boulevard. There will be refreshments and music featuring DJ Joe Anderson. The Annual Alumni Luncheon and Meeting will be held at noon Oct. 7 at the John R. Fallis Waterfront Meeting Facility at Regional Park. There will be music and a meal catered by Rice First Class Catering. The cost is $45 per person. The 2022 recipients of the Compassionate and Committed Service Awards will be announced. President Kymara Seals will share updates and highlights. Details: (870) 536-2309 or email admin@uapbalumni.org or visit www.uapbalumni.org.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 7

Courthouse to close 2 days

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Oct. 7 for the Fall Holiday. The Fall Holiday is observed each year on the Friday before the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming game, according to a news release. The courthouse and county offices will also be closed Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day. Emergency services won't be affected.

Native Plant Society to meet

The Arkansas Native Plant Society Fall Meeting will be held Oct. 7-9 at Stuttgart at the Grand Prairie Center, Salon B, at Philips Community College. Everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is $10 and begins at 5 p.m. Oct. 7, according to a news release. Oct. 7 -- 7 p.m. – Annual Native Plant Auction will be held and proceeds ANPS scholarships, research grants, and small grants programs. Oct. 8 -- 6 p.m. Membership Meeting is set followed by a presentation from 7-8 p.m. with Diana Soteropoulos, botanist at the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission. Field trips are also scheduled. Details: Joe Ledvina at joeledvina@gmail.com, Nate Weston at anps.president@gmail.com or anps.org.

Saturday, Oct. 8

UAPB sets 2022 Homecoming Parade

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m. The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman. The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR." Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

UAPB officers' group set walk run

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Commissioned Officers' Association will present its first two mile walk/run starting at 7 a.m. Oct. 8. As part of UAPB's Homecoming 2022 celebration, this event will begin and end at the UAPB ROTC Building, 1508 University Drive, according to the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association. The registration fee is $35 and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Refreshments will be served. All proceeds will benefit the Commissioned Officers' Association UAPB ROTC Scholarship Fund.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 10

Voter guide includes dates

Oct. 10 is the last day for Arkansans to register to vote ahead of the General Election, according to the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide available at uaex.uada.edu/ballot. Early voting begins on Oct. 24 for the General Election, court elections and school elections. The General Election, court and school elections will take place Nov. 8. A runoff election, if needed, will take place Dec. 6 for the General Election and school elections. The voter guide was published by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12

Word of Faith sets conference

Word of Faith Church Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The lecturer will be Henry Land, pastor of Word of Faith.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13

NAACP plans meetings

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its general membership meeting in person at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. The nominating committee will make its report and the members will elect the election supervisory committee. On Nov. 10, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the news release.

Christian Leadership event set

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The class courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 14

ASC sets Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Thursday, Oct. 20

County sets flu vaccine clinic

The Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Walgreen's is partnering with the county to host the event which is open to county employees and the public, according to a news release. The clinic will be held in the Quorum Court Room and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card and their driver's license.

Through Thursday, Oct. 20

Road plan open to comments

Copies of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2023-2026 ares available for public comment through Oct. 20, according to a news release. People may download the STIP from the Arkansas Department of Transportation website at: www.ardot.gov/STIP. Copies are also available by mail when requested through ARDOT's Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262. Submit all comments regarding the STIP in writing to: Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203, or email: STIP@ardot.gov.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold Bingo Burger Bash and Silent Auction fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The event will include the burger buffet with all the fixins' and Bingo games and prizes, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 each and include the buffet, two Bingo cards, free beer and wine, and a cash bar. Bidding numbers for the silent auction will be assigned at check in. To purchase tickets or reserve a table, call Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Cancer survivorship lunch set

Pretty in Pink, Celebrating Survivorship Luncheon, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 and proceeds benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Tickets are available by contacting Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210. Sponsors at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Relyance Bank, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Fish fry to honor farm family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry (in-person) at Hestand Stadium Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Chamber will be honoring Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, and Jefferson County's agribusinesses. The community is invited to attend. The meal will be catered by King Kat and tickets are $20 each, according to the Chamber's Facebook page. Sponsorships are available. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110 or https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber/.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Friday, Oct. 28

Holiday Foods ticket sales end

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Pink Out 5K set

The Pink Out 5K run will be held Oct. 29. Registration packets are available at Jefferson Regional Wellness Centers at Pine Bluff and White Hall, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: (870) 541-7890.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Friday, Nov. 11

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Underway

Farmer's Market open Saturdays

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.