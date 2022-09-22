Locals to join Little Rock Nine event

The Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration PEN OR PENCIL Mentoring Initiative will take students from Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel and Dollarway high schools today to Philander Smith College for the 65th anniversary commemoration of the Little Rock Nine.

The event supports social emotional learning and positive behavioral intervention strategies in Pine Bluff schools, according to a news release.

The trip is supported by the National Alliance of Faith and Justice, Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, Relyance Bank, and Dutch King. The six principles of Nonviolence taught by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is used by PBICVR mentoring initiative to teach "From Nonviolence to No Violence," according to the release.

WH American Legion sets fundraiser

The White Hall American Legion Post, 1104 Nancy St., will hold a fundraising rummage sale from 7:30 a.m. until about noon Oct. 1 at the Post inside and on the parking lot (weather permitting), according to a news release.

Masks will be optional in the indoor sales area. The indoor sales include interior items and children's toys. The exterior sales include a children's playhouse, toys and furniture. Proceeds from the sale support the activities of the White Hall Post 232. (Special to The Commercial)

UAPB officers' group sets walk/run

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Commissioned Officers' Association will present its first two mile walk/run starting at 7 a.m. Oct. 8.

As part of UAPB's Homecoming 2022 celebration, this event will begin and end at the UAPB ROTC Building, 1508 University Drive, according to the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association.

The registration fee is $35 and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Refreshments will be served. All proceeds will benefit the Commissioned Officers' Association UAPB ROTC Scholarship Fund.

Courthouse to close 2 days

The Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Oct. 7 for the Fall Holiday. The Fall Holiday is observed each year on the Friday before the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming game, according to a news release.

The courthouse and county offices will also be closed Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day. Emergency services won't be affected.

County sets flu vaccine clinic

The Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Walgreens is partnering with the county to host the event which is open to county employees and the public, according to a news release.

The clinic will be held in the Quorum Court Room and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card and their driver's license.

Road plan open to comments

The Arkansas State Highway Commission announced the release of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2023-2026. The projects listed are the state's overall highway and transit programs, according to a news release.

The public is invited to review and comment on the contents of this document through Oct. 20. People may download the STIP from the Arkansas Department of Transportation website at: www.ardot.gov/STIP. Copies are also available by mail when requested through ARDOT's Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.

Submit all comments regarding the STIP in writing to: Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203, or email: STIP@ardot.gov.