Marriage Licenses

Kyle Herring, 25, and Destinee Perry, 24, both of Little Rock.

Rachel Barton, 40, and Timothy Kohrs, 39, both of Sherwood.

Alexandra Robinette, 28, of North Little Rock and John Walitsch, 33, of Sherwood.

Catherine Ketzcher, 21, and Patrick Taylor, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Watkins, 30, and A'shon Peel, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Marvin Cawthon, 35, of Pine Bluff and Celise Weems, 36, of North Little Rock.

Christopher Hildahl, 39, and Heidi Ward, 49, both of North Little Rock.

Lonnie Crawford, 30, and Courtney Henning, 30, both of Little Rock.

Kaleb Hubbard, 21, of Sherwood and Jordan Taylor, 19, of Jacksonville.

Brandon Kelly, 32, and Tessa Wiley, 31, both of Little Rock.

Hayden Dean, 25, and Jesi Feld, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3362. Georgia Nowell v. Kenneth Nowell.

22-3364. Hilda Gonzalez v. Enrique Gonzalez.

22-3368. Robert Abernathy v. Nne-Ali Abernathy.

22-3369. Charlie Clinkscales, Sr. v. Sarah Clinkscales.

GRANTED

21-4059. James Carter v. Lauren Carter.

22-2758. Zhen Ren v. Seth Bowman.

22-2782. Linda Buck v. Robert Buck.