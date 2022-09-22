Five slated for induction into ASGA Hall

The Arkansas State Golf Association will induct its 2022 Hall of Fame class tonight at its annual awards banquet, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

The class of five honorees is comprised of Lee Brun, Dot Germain, Pam Spikes, Trey Rutledge and Dan Murphy, a posthumous inductee.

"We are thrilled to have such a diverse and talented class of inductees, especially for our first in-person banquet since 2019," ASGA Executive Director Jay Fox told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "The ASGA is truly a 'state' association with inductees' hometowns off Crossett, Texarkana, Jonesboro, Hot Springs and Blytheville."

The ASGA will also recognize its players of the year, highlighted by Rogers' Tyler Reynolds and Hot Springs' Nora Phillips.

PAM SPIKES

Spikes was a member of the inaugural University of Arkansas women's golf team and winner of four state amateur titles in a span of 10 years, taking the crown in 1990, 1992, 1995 and 1999. She also won four women's match-play championships -- 1979, 1990, 2012 and 2013 -- with a whopping 34 years between her first and last victories

Spikes made the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur in 1999 and then advanced to the knockout rounds of the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur in both 2002 and 2003. She later served as a volunteer assistant for Mount St. Mary in the early 2000s and is on the board of the Arkansas Girls Golf Council, an organization that provides funds for travel and scholarships to junior girls golfers.

LEE BRUN

A professional at Jonesboro Country Club, Brun has helped the Jonesboro High School golf team to 15 state championships and sent more than 60 players to college on golf scholarships, including current World No. 335 and former Arkansas Razorback Austin Cook.

Brun reached the finals of the PGA Tour Champions Q-School and played in the 2005 U.S. Senior Open, shooting a 16-over 158 and missing the cut at NCR South in Kettering, Ohio.

DOT GERMAIN

Germain spent 15 years on the LPGA Tour from 1974-89, winning the 1980 S&H Golf Classic. She was a four-time ASGA Amateur winner, taking titles from 1968-71.

Germain also led Southern Illinois University to a national championship and undefeated season in 1968 before finishing second as an individual the following year while also earning All-American honors. She was inducted into the Saluki Hall of Fame in 1982.

DAN MURPHY

The son of Don Murphy and brother of Dick Murphy -- both ASGA Hall of Famers -- Dan Murphy grew up in Texarkana before playing golf at the University of Arkansas.

He followed his family's path, becoming a career PGA golf professional. Murphy started at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., before going to Puerto Rico's Dorado Beach Resort and two different clubs in Atlanta. Murphy also played in two U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and two PGA Senior Championships. He died in 2013.

TREY RUTLEDGE

Rutledge has been the superintendent for more than two decades at Hot Springs Country Club, host of a 2019 NCAA Division II men's regional, the Great American Conference championships, multiple U.S. Open qualifiers and several ASGA championships.

Rutledge has served on the board of the Arkansas Chapter of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America where he has also served as its president.