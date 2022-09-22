FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring ‘Philadelphia Story,’ ‘Music Man,’ ‘Pretty Woman’

Today

Adult Recess -- Anyone Can Learn to Letter, 11 a..m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" -- 1:30 & 7 p.m. today; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $51 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Play With Passion -- Activities and athletics for youth with disabilities and their families, 5:30-7 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Looking In The Stacks -- A deeper dive into census records, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Party in the Park -- With Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can't-Wait to Play Boys, a BBQ dinner, a silent auction & more Benefitting the Beaver Watershed Alliance, 6-8:30 p.m., Bunch Park in Elkins. $10-$20. beaverwatershedalliance.org/event/friendraiser.

"The Philadelphia Story" -- A revival of the classic high society comedy, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Sept. 28-Oct. 1, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $20 opening night; $12 other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"The Music Man" -- A revival of the classic tale of a traveling con man and a beautiful librarian, 8 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Friday

Banned Book Preschool Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Domestic Conflict Safety Awareness -- With the Bentonville Police Department, 11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Innovation Speakers -- An Evening With MIXERMAN, 6 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Saturday

Great Arkansas Cleanup -- 8:30-11:30 a.m., visitor center at Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers. Bring work gloves and a water bottle. 789-5000.

Ozarks Autumnal Brunch Cooking Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday -- Hooked on Science, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Twisted Stitches -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration -- 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hispanic Heritage Story Time -- 11 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Tween Studio Squad -- Pom-Pom Palooza, 4 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

"Redoubt" -- A film by Matthew Barney, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Get tickets at themomentary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- Hispanic Heritage Festival, 1-5 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Dana Cooper, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ceramics Fun -- With Cheryl Buell, 2 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday open circle, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

